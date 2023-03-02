Kareena Kapoor Khan’s cousin Armaan Jain is all set to welcome his baby with his wife Anissa Malhotra. Last month, the couple threw a baby shower party which saw their family members in attendance. Now, the mom-to-be took to social media to share a sneak peek into the ceremony. The event was attended by Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Navya Nanda Naveli, Rima Jain and Nitasha Nanda among others. In the video she shared, we can see the stars looking radiant as they join Anissa on her special day. All the beautiful B’Town ladies were dressed in ethnic wear. The mom-to-be on the other hand looked gorgeous in a blue saree. The video gave a glimpse into the baby shower rituals and also the sweet family time they enjoyed.

Sharing it, she wrote, “1 + 1 = 3 Surrounding by my closest friends and family"

Take a look:

Last month, Kareena, too, had shared photos from the baby shower ceremony.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be working with Rhea Kapoor again for a highly anticipated comedy titled The Crew. The duo earlier worked together in Veere Di Wedding. Apart from The Crew, Kareena Kapoor Khan will soon be seen in Hansal Mehta’s next. The untitled film is also her maiden production venture. The actress will also be making her OTT debut with ‘The Devotion Of Suspect X’ with Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.

Alia Bhatt, on the other hand, welcomed her daughter with Ranbir Kapoor last year in November. The actress is now gearing up for the release of her film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone.

Read all the Latest Movies News here