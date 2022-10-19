Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma Review Bhediya Trailer; Give Varun Dhawan Their Seal of Approval

Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma showered the trailer of Bhediya with much love. The actresses took to their Instagram Stories and shared the trailer along with their verdict about it. Alia, who completed 10 years in the industry with Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra on Wednesday, said that she absolutely loved the trailer.

Katrina also shared similar thoughts. Sharing the trailer, Katrina wrote, “Love this, looks awesome,” tagging Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon. Anushka Sharma also shared the trailer and wrote, “This ‘Bhediya’ is howling just right!! Superb trailer!!” Check out their posts below:

Katrina, Alia and Anushka weren’t the only ones who showered the trailer with love. Vicky Kaushal loved the trailer as well. “Amazing trailer,” he wrote. Varun’s Jugjugg Jeeyo co-star Anil Kapoor was also all praise for the trailer. “India’s first creature-comedy could not have been trusted to anyone other than the mighty and the fierce @Varun_dvn ! Also love your new avatar @kritisanon ! Can’t wait for the #Bhediya to come out and play +!” he tweeted.

Rajkummar Rao, who was seen in Stree, shared the trailer and wrote, MINDBLOWING. Loved it.” He tagged director Amar Kaushik and said, “Phenomenal bhai.” Arjun Kapoor also shared the trailer on his Instagram Stories and wrote, “On the prowl & how!!! This is gonna be a blast… Can’t wait to see it on the big screen.” Varun Sharma wrote, “This one’s gonna be one crazy ride!! Time to Wolffff.”

Bhediya, the fourth in Dinesh Vijan’s horror comedy universe, revolves around Bhaskar (played by Varun Dhawan) who is bitten by a werewolf and transforms into one every night. He grows closer to his truest form when the full moon arrives. Kriti plays the role of a doctor in the film, trying to help him get rid of this transformation.

The film is slated to release on November 25.

