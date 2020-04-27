Alia Bhatt Keeps in Touch with Her Friends Amid Lockdown, See Pic

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is making sure to keep in touch with her friends via video calling even though she cannot see and meet them physically due to the coronavirus lockdown. Alia shared a picture of herself spending quality time with her girl girl gang online and it seems like they had a lot of fun catching up with each other.

Alia's pic shows her on video call with Guilty actress Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Kripa Mehta, Devika Advani, Disha Khatwani, Meghna Goyal and Tanya Saha Gupta. Alia captioned the image as, "Alone together."

Meanwhile, On the occasion of World Book Day, Alia took to Instagram and shared a photograph of the book Harry Potter And The Philosopher's Stone. The day before, on April 22, she penned a poem to celebrate Earth Day.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Alia will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor. She will also be seen in Sadak 2.

In Sadak 2 she is being directed for the first time by her father Mahesh Bhatt, who returns to film direction after around two decades. The film reunites the Sadak pair of Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt and also stars Aditya Roy Kapoor.

She is also working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi and SS Rajamouli's RRR. All films Alia is part of are likely to suffer postponement due to the coronavirus crisis.

(With inputs from IANS)

Follow @News18Movies for more