Alia Bhatt Leaves for Birthday Vacay With Mom in Private Jet After Gangubai Kathiawadi Success

It’s time to holiday for Alia Bhatt after relentless promotions for her last release Gangubai Kathiawadi. The actress jetted off to an undisclosed location for her birthday celebrations with her mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt on Sunday morning.

Alia was spotted leaving for her vacation as she was clicked at a private airport in Mumbai along with her mother and sister. The actress was dressed in an all-black outfit. She completed her look with funky shades and black mask. The actress also waved at the paparazzi stationed at the airport.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the Indian box office. Alia Bhatt recently celebrated the feat by gorging on fries and a yummy vegan burger. She took to her Instagram stories to reveal that the film earned Rs 102.64 crore so far.

Sharing some candid clicks of herself enjoying her burger, Alia wrote, “Happy century to Gangubai and happy vegan burger + fry to Alia.”

Advertisement

Alia’s ‘Gully Boy’ co-star Ranveer Singh dropped a cheeky commented, “Nomnomnom.” One fan wrote, “Foodie Alia.” A fan commented with a line from Gangubai Kathiawadi, “Gangu Chand thi, aur chand he rahegi.” Actress Shraddha Kapoor wrote, “Woohoooo!!! Smashing it and how Fellow Fish!!!" Priyanka Chopra commented, “Congratulations and yum yum."

In a special interview as part of the film’s promotions, Sanjay Leela Bhansali lauded Alia for her stunning performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi. According to Bhansali, Gangubai Kathiawadi matters to Indian cinema because of Alia’s performance, and he thinks it will be celebrated for the next 50-100 years. Bhansali further went on to compare Alia’s performance to that of Seema, Nargis, and Meena Kumari.

The filmmaker said, “It could be at par with Nargis Ji in Mother India, at par with Seema Biswas in Bandit Queen, Meena Kumari in Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam. This is the fourth performance I would talk of in the same league.”

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.