Alia Bhatt Likely to Join Jr NTR and Ram Charan for RRR Shoot in November First Week: Report

The nationwide lockdown that was imposed in March had stopped a lot of ongoing film shoots. One of them was SS Rajamouli’s much-awaited magnum opus, RRR. However, since the last couple of weeks, the film shoots have been allowed to resume while taking all precautionary measures against the novel coronavirus.

As per a report published in ZoomRRR resumed its shoot in the first week of October. If the grapevine is to be believed, actress Alia Bhatt will soon be flying to Hyderabad to complete her part of shooting. The actress apparently has an important part to play in the much-awaited RRR.

From what is known till now, the stunning actress is going to shoot a confrontation scene with Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the first week of November. The sequence will apparently see Bheem’s character having an ideological clash with Sitaram Raju and Alia’s character.

According to the rumour mill, the scene was to be originally shot at Pune, however, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the makers of the film decide to change their plan.

Meanwhile, Alia at present is busy shooting Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film titled Gangubai Kathiawadi. The diva is shooting for it in Mumbai. In the movie, she plays the titular character. The biographical crime drama film has been written by Utkarshini Vashishtha. The plot of the film is based on a chapter of Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai about Gangubai Kothewali, the madam of a brothel in Kamathipura.

Originally, the film was to hit the theatres in September this year, but due to the lockdown and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the release date has been postponed. Till now, there is no news about when the film will be released.

The main plot of the film revolves around a woman named Gangubai Kathiawadi and her journey which starts from the time when she was sold to prostitution by her lover Ramnik Lal. It leads to how she became the madam of a brothel in Kamathipura.