Alia Bhatt Looks Absolutely Stunning Hitting the Gym Like This

Trust Alia Bhatt to make every picture look good. The diva knows how to light up the most basic frames with her feature alone. A true fitness junkie, Alia never skips a workout. She is someone who gets bored easily and so keeps switching her regime between yoga, weight training, cardio, etc. However, today she hit the gym in the morning and clicked a selfie.

Alia Bhatt Looks Stylish In Smart Casuals, See The Diva Slay In Chic Pants And Pretty Dresses

Nothing fancy, but Alia managed to look like a million bucks. In the Instagram update, Alia wore her hair open for her morning workout look. Dressed in a light-green comfortable bralette, she teamed it with a pair of grey tights. Alia, for one, looks extremely fit and in good shape, but it is her morning glow which simply cannot be missed.

Back in July, Alia flaunted her toned body in a blue colored co-ord set. In the caption, she revealed that she was through 20 of her 40 day fitness challenge.

Alia recently featured on filmmaker Karan Johar’s Instagram timeline and was all things adorable. Straight from the sets of her upcoming film, Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Karan shared a quick midnight rapid fire with the actress. Alia answered fairly without fumbling much. “Just some night shoot rambling’s. Next one with Rocky! Watch this space!,”wrote the director. He hinted at another potential video with Rocky, played by Ranveer Singh in the film.

Alia Bhatt Gives Major Retro Vibes In Bodycon Top And Pants, Look At Her Stunning Pics

The forthcoming film brings the pairing of Alia and Ranveer on screen for the second time. They featured together in the 2019 film Gully Boy. Also, Karan takes to his directing duties with this film after a hiatus of five years. His last directorial venture was the 2016 film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Alia will also work with Karan Johar in his historical film, Takht. The list of her other unreleased films include Gangubai Kathiawadi, Brahmastra, RRR and Darlings.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.