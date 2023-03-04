Alia Bhatt Looks Breathtaking In New Pics From Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani Sets In Kashmir Valley

Alia Bhatt is currently shooting in Kashmir for the final segment of her upcoming movie, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The movie is directed by Karan Johar and stars Alia and Ranveer Singh as the lead stars. A video of Alia from when she was shooting in Kashmir has now gone viral.

In the video, Alia appears to be lost in the scenic beauty of the valley as she travels in a car. The mountains can be seen in the background. The actress looks ethereal dressed in a red turtleneck sweater and a matching jacket. She completed her look with a nose ring and kohled eyes.

One of Alia Bhatt’s fan pages shared the video on Twitter. Fans were in awe of her look. One of them wrote, “She looks so pretty," while replying to the post. Meanwhile, the fan club also shared a photo of Alia Bhatt posing with a fan from Kashmir. She wears the same red outfit as in the video. She smiled as she took a selfie with this fan.

Earlier this week, the director of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Karan Johar, revealed that the cast was shooting in Kashmir. Karan took to Instagram to share some picturesque images of himself from the shoot location in Kashmir. The crew was waiting for the weather to clear up so they could continue their shoot. Karan wrote in the caption, “The advantage of your DOP waiting for weather is that I get to pose for him."

As per reports, Alia Bhatt plays the character of a Bengali woman in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Also, reports suggest that Jaya Bachchan will play Ranveer’s grandmother. The film will also feature veteran actors Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi. This will be Alia and Ranveer’s second appearance on screen together following the success of Gully Boy.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar will also make his comeback as a director with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. He last directed Ae Dil Hai Mushkil in 2016. The film was supposed to release on April 28 this year But due to a delay, the film will now release on July 28.

