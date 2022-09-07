CHANGE LANGUAGE
Alia Bhatt Looks Classy In Purple Blazer As She Promotes Brahmastra; Pics

Last Updated: September 07, 2022, 20:02 IST

New Delhi, India

Alia Bhatt teases Brahmastra with her stunning pictures. (Photo: Instagram)

Brahmastra is the first time that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be sharing the screen. It will hit theatres on September 9.

Alia Bhatt is gearing up for the release of one of her most-awaited movies Brahmastra. While fans are eagerly waiting for the film, its promotions are currently underway. On Wednesday Alia Bhatt visited the national capital with her Brahmastra co-star and husband Ranbir Kapoor and the director of the film Ayan Mukerji. The actress was spotted wearing a purple blazer which she wore over a white top. She paired it with denim jeans and accessorised her look with golden hoop earrings and rings.

Later, Alia Bhatt shared pictures in the same outfit on her Instagram handle and teased Brahmastra. ‘2 DAYS TO GO. see you At the moviessssssssss’, she wrote.

Alia’s mother Soni Razdan was quick to drop red heart emojis in the comment section. Fans also showered love on their favourite actress and flooded the comment section with fire emojis. While one of the social media users called Alia ‘sexy’, a third person expressed his desire to meet her and wrote, “It’s my dream to meet you.”

Recently, Alia also visited the Ujjain Mahakal temple with Ranbir Kapoor to promote the film but the two were stopped from entering the temple premises. Not just this, but it also sparked protests in the city over Ranbir’s 2012 statement on beef-eating that resurfaced on social media. Earlier today, Ayan also reacted to the protests and shared that he felt really sad about it. “In Madhya Pradesh, I was feeling really bad that Ranbir and Alia did not come with me for darshan to Mahakaleshwar temple. I had gone to Mahakal before the release of Brahmastra’s motion poster. That time also I was coming to Delhi and I had told myself that before the release of the film, I’d definitely go again and both of them (Ranbir-Alia) very keen to come with me,” he said.

Brahmastra is the first time that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be sharing the screen. The Ayan Mukerji directorial also features stalwarts such as Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and television actress Mouni Roy in key roles. It will hit theatres on September 9.

