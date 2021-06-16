Alia Bhatt Looks Sizzling in Impressive Collection of Summer Dresses

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to share a series of pictures, which have melted the hearts of many. Alia shared gorgeous mirror selfies and also showed off her collection of fashionable summer dresses.

She captioned her post, “spot the difference." Fashion designer Anaita Shroff Adjania took to the comment section to praise her bag. Many fans also dropped hearts and fire emojis on the post.

Recently another post by the actress made headlines. Alia posted two pictures. the first had her dressed in a yellow co-ord with daffodil prints and a hat. The second picture was from her childhood. In both the photographs, she was seen sitting on the beach.

“Because no matter who we are," Alia wrote as caption, with an emoji of cloudy sky with sun.

The actress will soon be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. She will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s adventure Brahmastra, Baahubali director SS Rajamouli’s RRR and Karan Johar’s multistarrer Takht.

She is all set to turn producer, too, with Darlings, a mother-daughter drama that features herself alongside Shefali Shah. Alia co-produces the film with Shah Rukh Khan.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here