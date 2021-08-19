Alia Bhatt Gets a Kiss From Ranbir Kapoor in Background Catch by Eagle-eyed Fans

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor make one of the most beloved couples of Bollywood, though they have been rarely seen together in the last year. While Alia sometimes posts pictures with Ranbir, they are rare as the Sanju actor doesn’t have a social media account. Hence, whenever fans catch the slightest glimpse of the love between Alia and Ranbir, they get excited. This happened recently, as fans caught a loved-up picture of the couple in the background of a photo shared by Alia’s stylist.

Alia’s stylist Lakshmi Lehr shared a stunning photo of Alia in a floral co-rod set. However, it was the two framed pictures on her wall which caught fans’ attention. In the picture, Alia can be seen getting a kiss on her head from Ranbir. While the picture is not very clear, fans deduced that the picture must be from the couple’s Ranthambore vacation that they took with their families.

On Thursday, Alia shared a gorgeous series of pictures where she could be seen posing underneath a neon sign. The actress called the photoshoot her ‘pineapple series.’ In the picture, Alia can be seen posing in the light of a glowing pineapple. She wore a white tank top and blue long skirt. She also shared the same pictures on her Instagram Stories.

Alia recently took to Instagram to share some pictures if her outfit from the Sabyasachi X H&M collection by Sabyasachi Mukherjee. She wore a light blue chiffon top with khaki shorts. The top had stunning bell-sleeves. “you change the world by being yourself. YOKO ONE (sic)," she captioned the post.

Alia recently announced her upcoming film Jee Le Zara with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif with an adorable picture of the three. She captioned it, “2 years ago, 3 girls came together with 1 dream. There was only one place to go to make that dream come true; to 4 of the funnest dream-makers and storytellers in the business @faroutakhtar @zoieakhtar @reemakagti1 @ritesh_sid. And now 50 Zoom calls later. Countless laughs later. With hearts full of love and excitement. Here we are. #JeeLeZaraa (sic)."

On the work front, Alia will be next seen in Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor. She also has SS Rajamouli’s RRR in the pipeline. Apart from that, Alia will be turning producer for the film Darlings, which will co-star Shefali Shah, Vijay Verma and Roshan Matthew.

