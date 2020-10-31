Alia Bhatt Looks Ultra Glamorous in Her Latest Photoshoot, See Pictures

Alia Bhatt got all glammed up for her latest photoshoot, which took place at her house. The actress wore a printed black-and-white chequered dress with a cape from Georges Hobeika's Spring-Summer 2021 Ready-to-Wear collection. Sharing the photos, she wrote, "Cinderella never wished for a prince, all she asked for was a new dress and night out."

Meanwhile, the actress recently celebrated her mother Soni Razdan’s birthday at home. She shared pictures with Soni and wrote, “They say - when you’re looking at your mother you’re looking at the purest love you’ll ever know. Happy Birthday, Maa... I love you so so much.” Alia also shared a picture with her sister Shaheen Bhatt and wrote, “Special mention to the fabulous sister duo for pulling off a successful celebration. For further details or bookings pls contact Edward and Juniper (her cats).”

The birthday celebration was also attended by Ranbir Kapoor, who is dating Alia, and his mother Neetu Kapoor, and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.