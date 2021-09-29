Alia Bhatt Lovingly Stares at Ranbir Kapoor As He Lies Next to Her in Viral Photos from Jodhpur

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor celebrated his 39th birthday with his girlfriend Alia Bhatt in Rajasthan’s wilderness and pictures from the couple’s stay have been going viral on social media. The pictures, shared by an Instagram fan page of the couple, showed Alia and Ranbir cozying up amidst the calming setting of the camping site.

The photographs show Alia lovingly staring at Ranbir as they both engage in a conversation. The couple stayed at the Sujan Jawai Camp as the geotag on Alia’s special Instagram post for Ranbir showed.

Alia Bhatt Has a Heartwarming Birthday Wish For Her ‘Life,’ Boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@ranbiraliapage)

The 28-year-old actress posted a picture where she was leaning on Ranbir as they both looked at the sunset amidst the Rajasthan’swilderness. The duo was sitting on the banks of a lake as the romantic moment captured in the camera showed. Alia was seen in a white sleeveless top and matching track pants, while Ranbir wore a grey t-shirt and denim pants. Alia wished her boyfriend with an endearing caption that read, “Happy birthday, my life.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

This is not the first time that the couple visited Rajasthan for a rejuvenating getaway. To celebrate the New Year 2021, Alia and Ranbir visited Ranthambore National Park along with their families. Alia had shared some pictures from her stay in Ranthambore during the winters. In one of the pictures, Alia was seen on the banks of a lake in the wild setting with lush greenery. The actress smiled for the camera as she held a cup of coffee and her elder sister Shaheen Bhatt took the picture. The caption of the picture read, “On some days, happiness smells like coffee, breeze and trees.”

Arjun Kapoor Needs Better Pics With Birthday Boy Ranbir Kapoor, Asks Alia Bhatt to ‘Do the Needful’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaheen Bhatt (@shaheenb)

Shaheen also posted a picture of Ranbir on her Instagram handle on Tuesday to wish him a happy birthday. The 32-year-old writer added a series of emoticons like a crown, confetti, and infinity in the caption to wish the actor. In the picture, Ranbir was seen lost in some thought as he looked away from the camera.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here