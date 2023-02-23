Alia Bhatt Maintains Distance From Paparazzi After Invasion of Privacy Case; Watch

Alia Bhatt was spotted for the first time since she lashed out at a publication and a photographer for invading her privacy and clicking her pictures without permission. On Thursday, the actress was spotted at what seemed to be a set of a shoot. However, she maintained a distance from the paparazzi.

Dressed in a white shirt and a pair of denim pants, Alia Bhatt was seen making her way to the sets. But before she left, she gave the cameramen a quick smile and waved at them from afar. Watch the video below:

Earlier this week, Alia called out a post featuring pictures that were taken of her from her house without her permission and tagged Mumbai Police to take action. “Are you kidding me? I was at my house having a perfectly normal afternoon sitting in my LIVING ROOM when I felt something watching me…I looked up and saw two men on the terrace of my neighbouring building with a camera right at me! In what world is this okay and allowed? This is a gross invasion of someone’s privacy! There’s a line you just cannot cross and it’s safe to say all lines were crossed today!" she wrote, tagging Mumbai Police. She got support from many, including Karan Johar, Anushka Sharma and Arjun Kapoor.

Reacting to it, Mumbai Police asked her to file a complaint. However, Alia has said that her PR team is in touch with the publication. ANI reported, “Mumbai Police has contacted actor Alia Bhatt&asked her to file a complaint in the matter where a photographer clicked her private pictures&these pictures were published on an online portal. The actor has told police that her PR team is in touch with the concerned portal: Police." The post has now been taken down.

