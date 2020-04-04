MOVIES

Alia Bhatt Makes Banana Bread, Sister Shaheen Bakes Cake in Self-quarantine

Alia Bhatt Makes Banana Bread, Sister Shaheen Bakes Cake in Self-quarantine

Baking banana bread has been a trend during the lockdown and it seems actress Alia Bhatt caught onto it too.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 4, 2020, 8:29 PM IST
After spending time in honing her writing skills a few days back, Alia Bhatt now seems to have developed a culinary knack to pass her lockdown hours. The actress baked a grain free paleo banana bread on Saturday.

Not just Alia, her sister Shaheen also took part in the baking activity. She made a chocolate cake.

Sharing the photographs of the bread and the cake on Instagram, Alia wrote, "Stayed home & .. baked a little with the sister @shaheenb made the real chocolate cake & I made the grain free paleo banana bread."

Commenting on Alia's post, Jacqueline Fernandez wrote, "Yum".

Kriti Sanon asked Alia for tips and commented, "Was just gonna attempt the same today. Wish me luck. And any tips?"

Alia and Shaheen's mother Soni Razdan commented, "Still waiting for my share." Actress Huma Qureshi also asked for the recipe.

Meanwhile, reports claim that Alia might be tying the knot with rumoured boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor around December end. The wedding will reportedly be hosted in Mumbai unlike many B-Towners who have opted for exotic destination weddings in recent times.

Read: Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt To Tie The Knot In December 2020?

