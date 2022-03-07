Alia Bhatt Met her Gangubai Kathiawadi Co-Star Shantanu Maheshwari on This Show First

Ali Bhatt-starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi premiered in theatres on February 25 to overwhelmingly positive reviews. Alia’s performance as mafia queen has been appreciated by the audience and critics. Shantanu Maheshwari’s performance has received a big thumbs-up from the audience.

Shantanu portrayed the role of Gangubai’s lover in this film. Their on-screen chemistry mesmerised the audience. Not many are aware that Alia and Shantanu met on the sets of a TV reality programme. Shantanu is also celebrating his 31st birthday today.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 9

Alia met Shantanu when she visited the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 9. Shantanu was a participant in the reality show. Alia was awestruck by Shantanu’s performance. The actor said that people called him a cutie, but besides that, he was a hottie as well.

Shantanu blushed and replied with a thank you. Alia added that his dance was too good. She added that a harness is used when actors bend backwards completely and come up. Alia said that she has seen people doing it on wires but was surprised that he managed to perform it all by himself.

Shantanu began his career with Dil Dosti Dance - a fiction show. In an interview with Bombay Times, Shantanu said that his mom thought he would be very good in front of the camera. Shantanu, on the other hand, didn’t share a similar opinion. According to him, he was better behind the cameras. Shantanu was always interested in behind the scenes.

Social media pressure

Shantanu also spoke about the fact that a lot of casting happens based on social media fan-following. Shantanu said that he is a very private person and it is very hard for him to express emotions. According to him, this social media tussle is very hard but has to be dealt with because there’s no other alternative.

