Soni Razdan Backs Kashmiri Students, Tweets 'Mobs are the Ones Who are Terrorists, Not You'
Veteran actress Soni Razdan, in a tweet, has backed Kashmir students who have been victims of abuse, threat and violence across the country following Pulwama terror attack in J&K.
(Image Courtesy: Soni Razdan/ Instagram)
Veteran actress Soni Razdan, in a tweet, has backed Kashmir students who have been victims of abuse, threat and violence across the country following the February 14 Pulwama attack that killed 40 CRPF troopers.
Soni, whose father was a Kashmiri Pandit, on Friday night tweeted: "I just want to say to all those Kashmiri students and those who have suffered because of mobs... It's not you. It's them. They are the ones who are the terrorists not you. And everyone understands this except for those pathetic apologies for human beings... Those paid to do this."
Soni, who is actress Alia Bhatt's mother, had earlier urged in a tweet to "keep Kashmiri students safe".
"My dear India... We are hurt, we are shocked and we are grieving. Let us do that with dignity and not hate and madness against those that are not perpetrators of insanity and violence. Please refrain from becoming what we despise. Let's lead by example. Keep Kashmiri students safe."
On Friday, the Supreme Court came out with a direction for the safety of Kashmiri students.
The apex court directed Chief Secretaries and police chiefs of states and union territories to take prompt action to prevent threats, assaults, intimidation and boycott of Kashmiris, especially students, after the terror carnage which was claimed by the Pakistan-backed Jaish-e-Muhammad terror outfit.
