Alia Bhatt Nails Comfy and Casual Look as She Sports Cute Crop Top with Ripped Denims

It is well known that Alia Bhatt is a fitness fiend. From pilates to weight training to burpees to skips, she does it all. She credits her fresh face photos to her sweaty workout routines that are any beauty enthusiast’s dream. During the ongoing pandemic, the actress embraced a lot of ways to keep her healthy and glowing. When it comes to her workout routine, Alia loves mixing it up. Recently, she was spotted outside a celebrity yoga studio after she completed her exercise session.

The actress was clicked heading to her car before she greeted a friend. Alia was seen wearing a colour-blocked jacket over a light blue gym co-ord set. She kept her hair in a top bun for a fuss free look and opted for casual sliders. Alia's yoga trainer Anshuka, the person who has trained celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Ananya Panday, was also spotted in the clip shared on social media.

Alia was also snapped exiting an autorickshaw. She sported comfy look and wore crop top in white colour with ripped denims.

Many celebrities have made yoga an essential part of their lives and often share snippets of their regular sessions on social media. And why not? Experts say, yoga is a holistic way of living that aids one’s fitness journey and lends flexibility and adds a glow to one’s face. Just one scroll at the star's Instagram postsmakes her love for yoga apparent. The 28-year-old is setting major yoga goals and her posts will have you in awe of her dedication. Alia’s latest photo doingan asana was shared by Yoga and Wellness studio Anshuka Yoga official Instagram handle. In the picture, she performed the Ardha Matsyendrasana, also called the Lord of the Fishes Pose.

Last month, Alia shared a mirror selfie from her 40-day fitness challenge. She checked into Instagram as she reached the half-way mark.

Alia loves doing yoga and sometimes her feline friend, Edward joins her during a session. In June, on the occasion of International Yoga Day, she posted a video of her yoga routine.

Alia is giving major fitness inspiration and can be seen performing yoga in her brightly lit living room as the morning light streams through the glass windows.

