Alia Bhatt on Absence of Mahesh Bhatt in Her Life: I Didn't Miss Him Because I Really Didn't Have Him

Updated:February 20, 2019, 11:26 AM IST
Image: Instagram/Mahesh Bhatt
Alia Bhatt who is basking in the success of her recently released film Gully Boy opened up about the absence of her father Mahesh Bhatt from her childhood. Stating that the two started bonding after she made her debut in Bollywood, Alia said that she didn't miss her dad because he wasn't really there.

"For me, he was always like a celebrity who would walk in to the house. I didn’t miss him as such because I did not really have him. But after a couple of years, he made sure he spent some time with us, played board games. The real friendship started when I entered the Bollywood industry and I understand how it must have been for him. It is such a consuming job," said Alia on Starry Nights 2.OH.

Accompanying the actress was her mother Soni Razdan. Talking about Alia as a child, she said, "Alia was a very obedient child, the only thing she was fussy about was what dress she wore. I would have to give her choices and she would pick her dress out knowing very well exactly what she wanted to wear."

Soni and Alia shared the screen in Meghna Gulzar's directorial Raazi and were much appreciated for their performances. Talking about the experience Soni said that it is one of her most cherished memories and was a wonderful feeling to play the character on the screen.

On the work front, Alia has a busy year with two more releases in 2019. She will be next seen in Kalank with Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt among others. She also has Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

