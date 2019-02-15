English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Alia Bhatt on Anushka Sharma: She is One of the Most Real and Normal People I’ve Met
Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Abhishek Varman’s Kalank and Ayan Mukherji’s Brahmastra.
Alia Bhatt. (Image: Vogue)
Currently basking in the praise of her terrific performance in her latest release Gully Boy, Alia Bhatt is known for being good friends with her contemporaries.
While promoting the Zoya Akhtar film at Radio Mirchi recently, she was all praises for Anushka Sharma. Calling her authentic and grounded, she said, “Anushka Sharma is one of the most real and most normal people I’ve met. Wo itni normal hai ke wo thodi si not normal hai (She’s so normal, that she’s also not).”
“Like when you see her in a situation, you speak to Anushka, you could stare at her and watch her speak because she is so herself. She is so unique in her own special way,” she added.
Apart from their love for films and acting, both Alia and Anushka share another common passion—their love for animals. Anushka is a known campaigner for animal rights and protection. Lauding her work in the field, Alia said, “She does a lot for animals and the environment. She does a lot of campaigning. She has her own shelter home for animals, which I love because it is one of my dreams. I’m so happy that she is the front-runner for this cause.”
Meanwhile, Alia has an eventful year ahead of her. She will next be seen in two big-budget ensemble films—Abhishek Varman’s Kalank and Ayan Mukherji’s Brahmastra.
