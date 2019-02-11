English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Alia Bhatt on Boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor: He is Such A Great Actor That I Forget My Dialogues
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are dating since early last year and will soon be seen opposite each other in writer-director Ayan Mukherji's fantasy film Brahmastra.
Image courtesy: Twitter
Loading...
Ranbir Kapoor does not seem to fall short of admirers when it comes to his acting prowess. The latest in line to heap praises on the Sanju actor is none other than his lady love, actress Alia Bhatt. The two will soon be seen sharing screen space in Ayan Mukerji's upcoming film Brahmastra, and Alia claimed that she is so mesmerised by her beau Ranbir's performance that she forgets her own lines!
Talking to Deccan Chronicle, Alia said, “He’s one of the greatest actors. Not only am I fond of him as an actor but a lot of girls and guys admire him as an actor.”
She added, “I usually remember my dialogues well, I never forget my lines while performing a scene but when I watch Ranbir perform, I do forget my dialogues at times... simply because, when Ranbir is emoting, he does it with so much ease. I just keep watching him. I tend to forget about my performance. He has the most honest and simple eyes.”
About her would-be-could-be-in-laws, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, Alia said, “Neetuji is a fabulous human being. I can call her a friend. She is chilled out and has a great attitude towards life and I think Ranbir gets that cool, relaxed, chilled out and mast attitude from his mother.”
She also termed Rishi Kapoor as being unique. “Whenever you get some time to spend with Rishiji, you just have fun with him since he is unique in his own self. One cannot learn and take away anything from him simply because there is only one Rishi Kapoor.”
Ranbir and Alia are the talk of B-Town. The public, too, can’t get enough of them. From pictures of the duo holidaying together abroad to them performing at Umang 2019, everything is being eyed by the media and eventually the couple’s fans. Just hoping this doesn’t bring any bad omen.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Talking to Deccan Chronicle, Alia said, “He’s one of the greatest actors. Not only am I fond of him as an actor but a lot of girls and guys admire him as an actor.”
She added, “I usually remember my dialogues well, I never forget my lines while performing a scene but when I watch Ranbir perform, I do forget my dialogues at times... simply because, when Ranbir is emoting, he does it with so much ease. I just keep watching him. I tend to forget about my performance. He has the most honest and simple eyes.”
About her would-be-could-be-in-laws, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, Alia said, “Neetuji is a fabulous human being. I can call her a friend. She is chilled out and has a great attitude towards life and I think Ranbir gets that cool, relaxed, chilled out and mast attitude from his mother.”
She also termed Rishi Kapoor as being unique. “Whenever you get some time to spend with Rishiji, you just have fun with him since he is unique in his own self. One cannot learn and take away anything from him simply because there is only one Rishi Kapoor.”
Ranbir and Alia are the talk of B-Town. The public, too, can’t get enough of them. From pictures of the duo holidaying together abroad to them performing at Umang 2019, everything is being eyed by the media and eventually the couple’s fans. Just hoping this doesn’t bring any bad omen.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
American Singer Julia Michaels Shares Uncanny Resemblance With Anushka Sharma
-
Saturday 02 February , 2019
Movie Review: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, An Unusual Love Story
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Monday 14 January , 2019
In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
American Singer Julia Michaels Shares Uncanny Resemblance With Anushka Sharma
Saturday 02 February , 2019 Movie Review: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, An Unusual Love Story
Friday 25 January , 2019 Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Monday 14 January , 2019 In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Apple iPhone XR is Now Selling For as Low as Rs 70,500; Would You Buy One Now?
- Smartphone Radiation Alert: OnePlus 5T, Xiaomi Mi A1 And OnePlus 6T Are Worst Offenders
- Dismal Brazil Miss Out on U-20 World Cup
- Grammy Awards 2019: Crowd Erupts in Cheers As Michelle Obama Makes a Surprise Appearance
- Avengers Endgame Leak: Fans Spot Secret Object in Costume, Call it Thanos Defeating Weapon
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results