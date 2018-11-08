Alia Bhatt on Boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor: I Think I Have Found ‘The One’

After confirming her relationship with her Brahmastra co-star Ranbir Kapoor on Karan Johar’s celeb chat show Koffee with Karan, Alia Bhatt told Vogue India in a recent interview that she has found ‘the one’.When asked if the dialogue from her film Dear Zindagi “Is there someone like the one? What is this perfect one exactly? Mere liye toh koi perfect hona chahiye na” fits her life presently, she said yes, and that she had found her Mr. Right.“Yeah, I think I have,” she said, adding that she is an “affectionate, beautiful person” when she is in love. “I have stars and a halo on my head, and I’m walking around with rainbows. I like to keep it simple and sweet,” she said.Though she isn’t too vocal about her personal life, Alia says she has never tried to hide anything either. “Actors, in general, are very vulnerable. Ours is the life on display for constant judgement. I’m very affected by judgements about my professional life. I even get worked up if my director is stressed about something. I can only act in front of one camera,” she said.On the professional front, Alia has a slew of interesting projects lined up—Ayan Mukherji’s Brahmastra, her first film with Ranbir Kapoor; Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy, in which she stars opposite Ranveer Singh; and Karan Johar’s Kalank, which also stars Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit and Varun Dhawan in important roles.