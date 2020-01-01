Alia Bhatt on Brahmastra, Sadak 2, RRR and Gangubai, '2020 is Going to Be Quite a Year'
Alia Bhatt has quite an eventful year lined up with Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, SS Rajamouli's RRR, Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2 and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi.
Alia Bhatt. (Image: Vogue)
Alia Bhatt is currently one of the most demanded actresses in Bollywood. Even though in 2019, her film Kalank tanked, she showed her true prowess in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy. The next year is even busier for the actress. She will be beginning the year with Ayan Mukerji's magnum opus Brahmastra with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, releasing in summer 2020. After that, her father Mahesh Bhatt's film Sadak 2 is slated to release on July 2020, followed by SS Rajamouli's RRR. And finally, she will be headlining Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi.
Talking about her eventful year to HT Cafe, the actress said, “God willing, 2020 is going to be quite a year. I think having two releases a year is good enough but this year, I have four. I hope they all create a little place in people’s hearts. They are all very special to me.”
The actress talked about Gangubai Kathiawadi and how working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali has always been a dream for her. “I am working with Sanjay [Leela Bhansali] sir for the first time in Gangubai. That’s something I have looked forward to since I was nine. So, you can say that the dream I had as a nine-year-old is coming true now. And then, I am thrilled to be working with SS Rajamouli sir, who is one of the most celebrated filmmakers of the country and someone whose films are looked forward to by all of us. It’s great that I am getting to be a part of his film’s journey. Maybe, we can talk next December to assess how 2020 went by for me.”
Talking about working with her father for the first time she said, “It feels unbelievably special,' she said. “Brahmastra, too, is very special for so many reasons,” she added.
