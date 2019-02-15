Alia Bhatt on Ex-Beau Sidharth Malhotra: I Have a Lot of Love and Respect for Him
Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra debuted together in 2012 with Johar’s Student of the Year.
Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra in a still from Kapoor and Sons. (Image: YouTube/Dharma Productions)
Saying that they’ve been civil with each other post their split, he told Karan Johar, “I don’t think it’s (his relationship with Alia) bitter. We haven’t really met after that, to be honest. And it’s civil. It’s been a while and it happens... just like any other relationship.”
Now, Bhatt has reacted to Malhotra’s comments. “Yes, I have watched the episode. Sid and I did meet actually. They had shot the episode much before we met so he must have said that. But we have obviously met recently and it was extremely normal,” she told DNA.
Notably, both the actors—who debuted together in 2012 with Johar’s Student of the Year—were a part of the Bollywood delegation that met Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month. Bhatt’s present boyfriend, actor Ranbir Kapoor was also a part of it.
View this post on Instagram
Powerful and timely conversations can bring about change and this was one of what we hope will become a regular conversation. Meeting the Honorable Prime Minister @narendramodi today was an incredible opportunity. As a community, there is a huge interest to contribute to nation building. There is so much that we want to do. And can do and this dialogue was towards how and what ways we can do that. When the youngest country (in demography) joins hands with the largest movie industry in the world, we hope to be a force to reckon with. Together we would love to inspire and ignite positive changes to a transformative India. The film industry would also like to send a huge thanks for the GST reduction in movie ticket prices that was implemented recently! Thank you so much for your time, Sir!
Talking about her current equation with Malhotra, Bhatt said, “I have a lot of love and respect for Sid. We started off together in the industry. I have known him for a long time and there’s too much history between us. Honestly, there will never be issues. I have nothing but just positivity in my heart for him. I’m sure he wishes the same as well. We have witnessed several milestones of our lives together. He spoke about meeting and chatting and we were fine. There are no bad vibes.”
Saying that former lovers can be friends, she added, “Yes, absolutely, why not? If two individuals can come to terms with whatever has happened and don’t keep things in their heart, it’s definitely possible.”
