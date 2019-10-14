Here's How Ranbir Kapoor's Suggestion Helped Alia Bhatt Post Kalank Failure

Alia Bhatt has revealed that she, somehow, had an idea about the box office fate of Kalank. She said she knew the film was not going to deliver huge profits but never thought the outcome would be “so bad”.

During a candid conversation with Kalank producer Karan Johar at the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival’s Movie Mela, Alia spoke about how she overcame the biggest failure of her career.

“I was really okay the day it happened because I had watched the film the day before and I kind of knew in my head what was going to happen. I didn’t know it was going to be this bad though. I didn’t think we were going to be hit by a truck. But what really broke my heart was that I always had this idea that if you work really hard it’ll always pay off, but in this case, it didn’t. So, that felt a little scary,” Alia said.

She further revealed how an advice from her beau Ranbir Kapoor helped her deal with the failure in a better way.

“I was having a conversation with Ranbir (Kapoor) and it made a lot of sense; he told me, ‘When you put in the hard work, it doesn’t have to pay off immediately. It’ll pay off in your life some day and that’s what it means to be a hardworking actor.’"

She added, “My job was to put in the hard work. I believed in the film but it didn’t kind of pan out the way we wanted to. I felt bad about it for a few days and then I was like, ‘Now, I have to put in my energy into what’s coming next’."

The actress is currently filming Sadak 2, which will be her first collaboration with father Mahesh Bhatt. The film is a sequel to the 1991 hit movie Sadak, and stars original cast members Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt with new additions Aditya Roy Kapur and Alia.

When asked about her experience of being directed by her father, Alia said, “There are days when I say to myself, ‘Have I managed to get that director-actor relationship with him or is it still that he’s my father?’ I’m still confused. I think at the end of the film I’d realise what our relationship is on the set. But I think he’s an absolute delight to work with. His energy on the sets just transcends all of us. He’s so generous with actors. I remember I was shooting an emotional sequence for ‘Sadak 2’ and I didn’t plan on crying in the scene but I just started crying and my father also started crying. And, I didn’t expect it to go that way but I think it was a magical moment."

“So for me, ‘Sadak 2’ is all about the process and I genuinely don’t care about its outcome. We’re putting out a good film from the heart and that’s the aim but the joy that I have gotten to be connected with my father and to work with him was simply amazing,” said Alia.

