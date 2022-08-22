Alia Bhatt On Live-In Relationship with Ranbir Kapoor Before Marriage: 'You Get Comfortable, It’s Great'

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the power couples in tinsel town. Right from their intimate wedding to the announcement of their pregnancy, the talented duo has been making all the headlines. Not only that, both of them are gearing up for the year’s most anticipated film, Brahmastra, where their avid fans could catch a glimpse of their on-screen chemistry. Talking about the dynamics of live-in relationships, Alia shared some exciting titbits from her private life with her beau Ranbir Kapoor.

During an interview with Filmfare, Alia Bhatt went on to respond to a question related to whether live-in relationships are the right way to go. She shared, “If you can, why not? I think it’s great. You get used to each other, you get comfortable, you build so many memories without the pressure and that baggage or like ‘shaadi karni hai (we want to get married)’. To each his own.”

The Udta Punjab actress further elaborated, “We were actually gonna get married which is why we planned to move in together but then the pandemic happened, so the planning couldn’t stop. So we were like at least go ahead with moving in and we’ll figure out the rest, let this all settle down. Actually, we planned it like that only.”

In another recent interaction, Alia Bhatt had shared how her marriage with Ranbir Kapoor had made her more secure and stress-free. She had revealed, “Ranbir is my best friend, so after marriage, nothing has changed between us. He is the same person. Jitni taareef karun kam hi hai. As a husband and as a life partner, it’s a complete set of adjectives that I can use for him. He always supports me. Mujhe bahut hansaate hain. All of my concerns have vanished after getting married to him.”

She had also explained, “As an actor, I have so much love and respect for him. Ranbir is the easiest actor to work with. He is always very calm on set. He is the most punctual. He is also so accommodating and so giving. When you shoot with Ranbir, you can feel a silent energy. You don’t feel his stardom or his presence in that overbearing sort of way. It’s so natural and it’s so calm.”

The love story of the adorable lovebirds began on the sets of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. Although the fans and gossip mongers were quite wary of their romance, the talented duo managed to keep their relationship secret and behind the blinds. Eventually, during one of their dreamy vacations in Masai Mara national park, Ranbir Kapoor proposed to Alia Bhatt and even arranged for a photographer to capture the special moment. The couple finally got married in April 2022 amid close friends and family.

