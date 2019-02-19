LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Alia Bhatt on Marriage: When I Feel There’s a Need to Be in a Stronger Bond, We Will Come to It

Alia Bhatt says just because she is happy in a relationship doesn’t mean she is getting married.

News18.com

Updated:February 19, 2019, 11:42 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Alia Bhatt on Marriage: When I Feel There’s a Need to Be in a Stronger Bond, We Will Come to It
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Loading...
Alia Bhatt makes news as much for her personal life as she does for her films. Currently basking in the success of her latest outing Gully Boy, she says she has begun “to get terribly irritated with these marriage rumours” with her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor.

“I don’t understand the need for everyone to discuss this (my wedding) all the time. But then, I think to myself that it’s a simple question and my answer remains the same. If I’m not getting married right now, that’s what I’ll say. I’m happy being in a relationship, but that doesn’t mean I’m tying the knot just yet,” she told DNA in a recent interview. 

The Raazi actor says she is presently enjoying being with Kapoor and will take their relationship forward only when she has to. “I’m too young to think about it (marriage). When I feel there’s a need to be in a stronger bond with him, we will come to it. But right now, I’m married to my work and I also have my relationship going well on the side,” she added.

Bhatt has been tight-lipped about her past relationships. However, with Kapoor, she has been pretty candid. On this change in her stance about her personal life, she said, “Times change and I have also grown up. I think I’ve matured a lot in the last few years. I don’t want to deny my relationship because there’s no need to.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Bhatt will next be seen Abhishek Varman’s Kalank and Ayan Mukherji’s Brahmastra.

Follow @News18Movies for more.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram