English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Alia Bhatt on Marriage: When I Feel There’s a Need to Be in a Stronger Bond, We Will Come to It
Alia Bhatt says just because she is happy in a relationship doesn’t mean she is getting married.
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Loading...
Alia Bhatt makes news as much for her personal life as she does for her films. Currently basking in the success of her latest outing Gully Boy, she says she has begun “to get terribly irritated with these marriage rumours” with her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor.
“I don’t understand the need for everyone to discuss this (my wedding) all the time. But then, I think to myself that it’s a simple question and my answer remains the same. If I’m not getting married right now, that’s what I’ll say. I’m happy being in a relationship, but that doesn’t mean I’m tying the knot just yet,” she told DNA in a recent interview.
The Raazi actor says she is presently enjoying being with Kapoor and will take their relationship forward only when she has to. “I’m too young to think about it (marriage). When I feel there’s a need to be in a stronger bond with him, we will come to it. But right now, I’m married to my work and I also have my relationship going well on the side,” she added.
Bhatt has been tight-lipped about her past relationships. However, with Kapoor, she has been pretty candid. On this change in her stance about her personal life, she said, “Times change and I have also grown up. I think I’ve matured a lot in the last few years. I don’t want to deny my relationship because there’s no need to.”
Meanwhile, on the professional front, Bhatt will next be seen Abhishek Varman’s Kalank and Ayan Mukherji’s Brahmastra.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
“I don’t understand the need for everyone to discuss this (my wedding) all the time. But then, I think to myself that it’s a simple question and my answer remains the same. If I’m not getting married right now, that’s what I’ll say. I’m happy being in a relationship, but that doesn’t mean I’m tying the knot just yet,” she told DNA in a recent interview.
The Raazi actor says she is presently enjoying being with Kapoor and will take their relationship forward only when she has to. “I’m too young to think about it (marriage). When I feel there’s a need to be in a stronger bond with him, we will come to it. But right now, I’m married to my work and I also have my relationship going well on the side,” she added.
Bhatt has been tight-lipped about her past relationships. However, with Kapoor, she has been pretty candid. On this change in her stance about her personal life, she said, “Times change and I have also grown up. I think I’ve matured a lot in the last few years. I don’t want to deny my relationship because there’s no need to.”
Meanwhile, on the professional front, Bhatt will next be seen Abhishek Varman’s Kalank and Ayan Mukherji’s Brahmastra.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Tuesday 12 February , 2019
61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
Thursday 14 February , 2019 Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Tuesday 12 February , 2019 61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Live TV
Recommended For You
- OnePlus 7 First Image Leaked Online With Notch-Less Display: Watch Video
- Box Office: Manikarnika Crosses Rs 100 Cr Mark, Gully Boy Likely to Enter the Club
- Pakistani Artistes Banned From Bollywood, SRK's Daughter Wants to Date a South Korean Singer
- Why Crown Prince MBS’s Visit is Significant For India's Interests in Afghanistan: World in Flux
- Sidhu Vs Majithia In Punjab Assembly
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results