Alia Bhatt on Nepotism: Can't Say Sorry for Being Born in This Family, But Can Definitely Work Hard
In a recent media interaction, Alia Bhatt talked about being dragged into debates about nepotism in Bollywood, saying people need more than just luck to survive in the industry.
Alia Bhatt. (Image: Vogue)
'Product of nepotism' is a term that has been often used for Alia Bhatt. The daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt set foot into the industry with Karan Johar's Student of the Year. Despite having an easier access to filmdom than many, Alia has gone on to prove her mettle with films like Highway and Raazi.
But the nepotism tag is not an easy one to shed. The 25-year-old still finds her name dragged into the long debate on nepotism in the industry, along with many other star kids.
Recently, during a media interaction, Alia opened up about the subject. The actress acknowledged that nepotism exists in every field, but her thoughts on nepotism don't come from a negative place.
Alia reportedly said she is in love with acting and she would be devastated if she never got the opportunity. She added that it feels terrible if you feel that someone is getting an opportunity because of their family line so there is no way to counter that thought.
However, the Kalank actress said that once you come into the fray, the audience chooses you. So if people are working, it's not only because of luck, but there is also hard work that goes into it.
Alia also said that you can't wake up and say sorry for being born in this family, but you can definitely say that I will work as hard as possible to prove that you deserve to be there.
She will be next seen in Karan Johar's Kalank starring alongside Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, and Aditya Roy Kapur.
