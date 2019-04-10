English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Alia Bhatt on Saying 'I Love You' to Ranbir Kapoor at an Awards Show: It Was Very Personal
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to co-star in Ayan Mukerji's upcoming film Brahmastra, and of late, their much public display of affection is making headlines more than often.
Image courtesy: Twitter
Loading...
Between denying and keeping their relationship a secret, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor admitted to dating each other. They are all set to co-star in Ayan Mukerji's upcoming film Brahmastra, and of late, their much public display of affection has been making headlines.
Recently at an awards show, while receiving Best Actress trophy for Raazi, Alia declared her love for Ranbir in her acceptance speech. She said, "Tonight is all about love; there, my special one, I love you."
Likewise, when Ranbir was announced Best Actor, he kissed Alia before walking up to the stage to receive his award.
Videos of the same went viral on the internet and the couple was hashtagged relationship goals by their fans. In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, when Alia was asked if these exchanges were to officially confirm their relationship, the actress said, "That was not an announcement. And I don't need to defend what I did because it was very personal."
Alia appeared to confirm her relationship with Ranbir on Koffee With Karan 6 debut episode for the first time when Karan Johar commented on their the then-rumoured romance and the actress didn't really lodge protests.
On the films front, currently, Alia is busy promoting her coming film Kalank and has SS Rajamouli’s RRR and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah with Salman Khan, Karan Johar's Takht, the biopic of mountaineer Arunima Sinha in her kitty.
Recently at an awards show, while receiving Best Actress trophy for Raazi, Alia declared her love for Ranbir in her acceptance speech. She said, "Tonight is all about love; there, my special one, I love you."
Likewise, when Ranbir was announced Best Actor, he kissed Alia before walking up to the stage to receive his award.
Videos of the same went viral on the internet and the couple was hashtagged relationship goals by their fans. In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, when Alia was asked if these exchanges were to officially confirm their relationship, the actress said, "That was not an announcement. And I don't need to defend what I did because it was very personal."
Alia appeared to confirm her relationship with Ranbir on Koffee With Karan 6 debut episode for the first time when Karan Johar commented on their the then-rumoured romance and the actress didn't really lodge protests.
On the films front, currently, Alia is busy promoting her coming film Kalank and has SS Rajamouli’s RRR and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah with Salman Khan, Karan Johar's Takht, the biopic of mountaineer Arunima Sinha in her kitty.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Live TV
Recommended For You
- IPL 2019 | Malinga Joins Mumbai Indians Squad Ahead of KXIP Clash
- Alia Bhatt on Saying 'I Love You' to Ranbir Kapoor at an Awards Show: It Was Very Personal
- The Secret Formula of Madhya Pradesh Farmers Who Now Own Cars and Credit Cards
- Kalank: Pakistani Actor Sanam Saeed Responds to Alia Bhatt Drawing Inspiration From Her 'Zindagi Gulzar Hai' Role
- A Look at IAF Pilot Abhinandan’s MiG-21 That Took Down Pakistan’s F-16 Fighter Jet
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results