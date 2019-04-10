Alia Bhatt on Saying 'I Love You' to Ranbir Kapoor at an Awards Show: It Was Very Personal

Between denying and keeping their relationship a secret, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor admitted to dating each other. They are all set to co-star in Ayan Mukerji's upcoming film Brahmastra, and of late, their much public display of affection has been making headlines.Recently at an awards show, while receiving Best Actress trophy for Raazi, Alia declared her love for Ranbir in her acceptance speech. She said, "Tonight is all about love; there, my special one, I love you."Likewise, when Ranbir was announced Best Actor, he kissed Alia before walking up to the stage to receive his award.Videos of the same went viral on the internet and the couple was hashtagged relationship goals by their fans. In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, when Alia was asked if these exchanges were to officially confirm their relationship, the actress said, "That was not an announcement. And I don't need to defend what I did because it was very personal."Alia appeared to confirm her relationship with Ranbir on Koffee With Karan 6 debut episode for the first time when Karan Johar commented on their the then-rumoured romance and the actress didn't really lodge protests.On the films front, currently, Alia is busy promoting her coming film Kalank and has SS Rajamouli’s RRR and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah with Salman Khan, Karan Johar's Takht, the biopic of mountaineer Arunima Sinha in her kitty.