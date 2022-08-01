Alia Bhatt On Shooting Heart of Stone During Pregnancy: 'They Made It So Seamless, Easy and Comfortable'

Alia Bhatt has been painting the town red ever since she tied the knots with Ranbir Kapoor and later announced she was going to be a mother. To top that, the much awaited trailer for her upcoming film ‘Darlings’ has managed to captivate the. The 2 States actress would also be making her Hollywood debut with Tom Harper’s directorial ‘Heart of Stone’, that would feature Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. Alia Bhatt was pleasantly surprised with the care she got at the sets of the film amid being pregnant and homesick.

During an interview with Variety, the Highway actress revealed, “It was my first Hollywood big English picture experience and I had quite a task at hand because I was shooting for the first time in an action movie. But I’m also pregnant so there were so many layers for me to deal with. But they made it so seamless and so easy and so comfortable for me. It’s something that I will never forget because of how beautifully and how well I was treated.”

She further added that she had a great time shooting alongside International names like Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. She stated, “I had such a lovely time shooting with Gal [Gadot], with Jamie Dornan and with my director Tom Harper. I think we’re onto something pretty cool with ‘Heart of Stone’ and I can’t wait for the world to see it.”

Touted to be an American spy film, Heart of Stone is planned to be the beginning of a franchise in a similar vein to the Mission: Impossible franchise. The shooting for the film took place in London, Lisbon, Iceland and Portugal.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt has recently finished shooting for Karan Johar’s new age romantic flick ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ where she would star alongside Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. The much hyped film is slated to release on February 10, 2023. The Gangubai Kathiawad actress is also looking forward to the much-anticipated release of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra opposite her husband Ranbir Kapoor.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here