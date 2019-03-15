Alia Bhatt on Starring in Rajamouli's RRR: My Dream to Work With the Baahubali Filmmaker is Fulfilled

Alia Bhatt, who turned 26 today and will make her Telugu debut with SS Rajamouli's RRR, says now her wish has been fulfilled as she always wanted to work with the Baahubali series filmmaker.Alia was interacting with the media at the Economic Times Edge - Femina 'Maharashtra Achievers Awards 2019' on the day Rajamouli announced that she and Ajay Devgn would be a part of the period action film which stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead.On being a part of RRR, Alia said, "Now, I am doing the preparation for it. I can't reveal details of the film because I don't know whether I am supposed to talk about the film, but... I am feeling really grateful as I wanted to work Rajamouli sir and that wish has been fulfilled now, so I feel immense gratitude. It's going to be my first time in the South Indian film industry, so I am really excited."RRR will tell a fictitious story based on two freedom fighters. The film will release on July 30, 2020, in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and other Indian languages simultaneously.Apart from this announcement, the teaser of Alia's upcoming film Kalank has got an positive response from the audience. After that she will feature in Brahmastra.Asked if she she has set a new benchmark for herself by doing such big films, she said, "Whenever I do any film, I first see what is my character in the film and who is the director. I feel that playing my character honestly is important and what my director wants me do with that character is more important than anything else, so I don't know what benchmark I have created, but now I just want to create something good for my next film with lot of honesty."Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged well-known personalities and others to strengthen voter awareness efforts across the country. Urging people to cast their votes in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Alia said, "I tweeted that the nation's voice is the nation's choice. The elections are for every citizen of the country, so I urge people to go out, cast their vote and make a choice."