English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Alia Bhatt on Starring in Rajamouli's RRR: My Dream to Work With the Baahubali Filmmaker is Fulfilled
Birthday girl Alia Bhatt says her dream to work with SS Rajamouli has come true with RRR, which will be her Telugu debut.
Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy. (Image: Special Arrangement)
Loading...
Alia Bhatt, who turned 26 today and will make her Telugu debut with SS Rajamouli's RRR, says now her wish has been fulfilled as she always wanted to work with the Baahubali series filmmaker.
Alia was interacting with the media at the Economic Times Edge - Femina 'Maharashtra Achievers Awards 2019' on the day Rajamouli announced that she and Ajay Devgn would be a part of the period action film which stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead.
On being a part of RRR, Alia said, "Now, I am doing the preparation for it. I can't reveal details of the film because I don't know whether I am supposed to talk about the film, but... I am feeling really grateful as I wanted to work Rajamouli sir and that wish has been fulfilled now, so I feel immense gratitude. It's going to be my first time in the South Indian film industry, so I am really excited."
RRR will tell a fictitious story based on two freedom fighters. The film will release on July 30, 2020, in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and other Indian languages simultaneously.
Apart from this announcement, the teaser of Alia's upcoming film Kalank has got an positive response from the audience. After that she will feature in Brahmastra.
Asked if she she has set a new benchmark for herself by doing such big films, she said, "Whenever I do any film, I first see what is my character in the film and who is the director. I feel that playing my character honestly is important and what my director wants me do with that character is more important than anything else, so I don't know what benchmark I have created, but now I just want to create something good for my next film with lot of honesty."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged well-known personalities and others to strengthen voter awareness efforts across the country. Urging people to cast their votes in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Alia said, "I tweeted that the nation's voice is the nation's choice. The elections are for every citizen of the country, so I urge people to go out, cast their vote and make a choice."
Follow @News18Movies for more
Alia was interacting with the media at the Economic Times Edge - Femina 'Maharashtra Achievers Awards 2019' on the day Rajamouli announced that she and Ajay Devgn would be a part of the period action film which stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead.
On being a part of RRR, Alia said, "Now, I am doing the preparation for it. I can't reveal details of the film because I don't know whether I am supposed to talk about the film, but... I am feeling really grateful as I wanted to work Rajamouli sir and that wish has been fulfilled now, so I feel immense gratitude. It's going to be my first time in the South Indian film industry, so I am really excited."
RRR will tell a fictitious story based on two freedom fighters. The film will release on July 30, 2020, in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and other Indian languages simultaneously.
Apart from this announcement, the teaser of Alia's upcoming film Kalank has got an positive response from the audience. After that she will feature in Brahmastra.
Asked if she she has set a new benchmark for herself by doing such big films, she said, "Whenever I do any film, I first see what is my character in the film and who is the director. I feel that playing my character honestly is important and what my director wants me do with that character is more important than anything else, so I don't know what benchmark I have created, but now I just want to create something good for my next film with lot of honesty."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged well-known personalities and others to strengthen voter awareness efforts across the country. Urging people to cast their votes in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Alia said, "I tweeted that the nation's voice is the nation's choice. The elections are for every citizen of the country, so I urge people to go out, cast their vote and make a choice."
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Film-Maker Fridays with Priyanka Sinha Jha
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Film-Maker Fridays with Priyanka Sinha Jha
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Friday 08 March , 2019 Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Friday 01 March , 2019 Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sreesanth: From Royals Career to Outcast - A Timeline
- Supreme Court Has Given me a Huge Lifeline: Sreesanth
- Arsenal Striker Aubameyang Does A Black Panther, Says It Represents Me
- World Sleep Day: Sleeplessness Costs the World More Than a Trillion Dollars a Year
- Apple Touts Data Privacy in TV ad Campaign
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results