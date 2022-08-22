Alia Bhatt On Trolls: ‘Only Way to Shut the Conversation Down Is Through My Movies'

Alia Bhatt has been painting the town red ever since she tied the knot with her long time beau, Ranbir Kapoor, and later announced she was going to be a mother. To top that, her much-awaited film ‘Darlings’ successfully managed to captivate the fans. The year has proven to be quite eventful for Alia with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi receiving critical acclaim and her performance being praised. While her upcoming film ‘Brahamastra’ is just a few days away from a grand theatrical release, the 2 States actor opened up about incessant trolling that she’s been subjected to just because she is Mahesh Bhatt’s daughter.

In a conversation with Mid-Day, the actress expressed her thoughts on being mocked. She said, “I believed the only way I could shut the conversation down is through my movies. So, don’t respond, don’t feel bad. Of course, I felt bad. But feeling bad is a small price to pay for the work that you are respected and loved for. I delivered a film like Gangubai. So, who’s having the last laugh? At least until I deliver my next flop? For now, I am laughing!”

Alia went on to emphasize that if anyone is averse to her or her acting, they should probably stop watching her films. She continued, “I can’t keep defending myself verbally. And if you don’t like me, don’t watch me. I can’t help it. That’s something I can’t do [anything about]. People have something to say. Hopefully, I will prove to them with my movies that I am actually worth the space I occupy.”

Since the debate around nepotism has been a raging one, Alia Bhatt stated that since all the films done hu star kids have to go through a litmus test by the audience, how does the word nepotism even stay relevant. She divulged, “You can similarly put somebody forward for a job in tech, marketing, or finance. But if he messes up that job, the company goes into a loss. [Likewise in films], the audience is the biggest barometer for success. If they believe you’re worth that success, they will give it to you. How can I control where I am born, bhai.”

Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra is an ambitious project for the Dear Zindagi actress. Produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Namit Malhotra, and Mukerji (in his debut production) under the banners Dharma Productions, Starlight Pictures, and Prime Focus in association with Star Studios, and co-produced by Ranbir Kapoor and Marijke DeSouza independently. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni in prominent roles. The film is intended to serve as the first film in a planned trilogy as part of its own cinematic universe called Astraverse.

