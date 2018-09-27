Alia Bhatt on Watching Sadak: Was Shocked, How Could Daddy Throw My Mother Out of Window

Alia Bhatt surprised everybody on her father Mahesh Bhatt's 70th birthday, by announcing that she'll be a part of the sequel to 1991 hit film Sadak.In an event on Tuesday, Alia Bhatt spoke about how she felt when she saw Sadak for the first time, while still a child. Hindustan Times quoted her as saying, "I was very young when I watched it (Sadak). At the time, I was shocked to see my mother (Soni Razdan) getting thrown out of a window in one of the scenes.” Further continuing she the Raazi actress added "I paused that scene, and asked daddy how could he do that--throwing my mother out of the window. For I don't think, I had the sense to grasp the fact that it was just a movie -- she was not really thrown out."Sadak 2 is a special project for the Bhatt family for a number of reasons. Along with marking the comeback of Mahesh and Pooja Bhatt, it will also be Alia and Mahesh’s first film together.Alia is definitely elated with the fact that finally she'll be directed by her father. She took to her Instagram to thank him for making her dream come true. She wrote, "Dear Daddy, On your 70th Birthday you have given me the greatest present I could ask and dream for. You are directing me! Sadak 2 is a dream come true.. What I thought will never be possible you have made possible. Thank you daddy from the bottom of my heart, soul and bones. This will be a journey of discovery.. Of life, movies, feeling and most of all.. Of a father and daughter. I love you my not-so-old man! Happy Birthday".For the uninitiated, Sadak was a romantic thriller that had Pooja Bhatt essaying the role of a sex-worker, in love with Sanjay Dutt’s character and how the two fight against all odds to be together.Sadak 2 will reportedly deal with the issue of depression. Dutt, who was also in the 1991 original, will play a former drug addict in the new film. Speculations are rife that Alia will play his daughter.The film is slated to release on March 25, 2020, and will have Pooja Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur in pivotal roles.