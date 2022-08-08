Alia Bhatt On Wedding with Ranbir Kapoor: 'All My Concerns Have Vanished After Getting Married'

Alia Bhatt has been painting the town read ever since she tied the knots with her long time beau Ranbir Kapoor and later announced she was going to be a mother. To top that, her much-awaited film ‘Darlings’ has successfully managed to captivate the fans with her exquisite acting skills and phenomenal screen presence. The 2 States actress who is quite vocal about her views has recently shared how her marriage with Ranbir Kapoor made her life devoid of any unnecessary stress.

While talking to Filmfare, Alia Bhatt shared, “Ranbir is my best friend, so after marriage, nothing has changed between us. He is the same person. Jitni taareef karun kam hi hai. As a husband and as a life partner, it’s a complete set of adjectives that I can use for him. He always supports me. Mujhe bahut hansaate hain. All of my concerns have vanished after getting married to him.”

She further added, “As an actor, I have so much love and respect for him. Ranbir is the easiest actor to work with. He is always very calm on set. He is the most punctual. He is also so accommodating and so giving. When you shoot with Ranbir, you can feel a silent energy. You don’t feel his stardom or his presence in that overbearing sort of way. It’s so natural and it’s so calm.”

The love story of the adorable lovebirds began on the sets of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. Although the fans and gossip mongers were quite wary of their romance, the talented duo managed to keep their relationship secret and behind the blinds. Eventually, during one of their dreamy vacations in Masai Mara national park, Ranbir Kapoor proposed to Alia Bhatt and even arranged for a photographer to capture the special moment. The couple finally got married in April 2022 amid close friends and family.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt has recently finished shooting for Karan Johar’s new age romantic flick ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ where she would star alongside Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. The much hyped film is slated to release on February 10, 2023. The Gangubai Kathiawad actress is also looking forward to the much-anticipated release of Ayan Mukerji’s dream project Brahmastra where she is all set to star opposite her husband Ranbir Kapoor.

