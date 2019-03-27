English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Alia Bhatt on Winning Best Actress at REEL Awards 2019: Need to Go Back to Ground Zero to Win Again
Alia Bhatt took home the trophy for Best Actress for her film Raazi at News18 REEL Awards 2019, held on Tuesday in Mumbai.
Alia Bhatt took home the trophy for Best Actress for her film Raazi at News18 REEL Awards 2019, held on Tuesday in Mumbai.
Alia Bhatt took home the trophy for Best Actress for her film Raazi at News18 REEL Awards 2019, held on Tuesday in Mumbai. Elated at the win, the actress asserted that she needs to be aware that after winning awards she must go back to ground zero and start preparing again for new opportunities.
Comparing the process of the filming and shooting to a holiday and the wins as post-vacation weight, she asserted that one needs to shed that weight to be healthy again. "Of late, I discovered that every time I win an award I am going to treat it like a holiday. On a vacation, you eat some amazing food and put on some weight. And when the vacation is over, you need to lose that weight and be healthy again. For me working on a film is a holiday and the award is the weight," said Alia as she accepted the awards from Boman Irani.
"The process of holiday gets paid off with the weight and if you have to go back being healthy, you have to lose it. I have realised that for me it is very important post the awards to lose the 'weight' and the very fact that I won an award so that I can go back to ground zero and hope to be back here and then lose it again," she added.
Boman took to Twitter to congratulate Alia on her win. He wrote, "What a humble acceptance speech for an outstanding performance, dearest Alia. Couldn’t be prouder to hand over the Best Actor Female Award for Raazi to you! The sweetest too."
The actress beats Neena Gupta and Tabu, who had been considered a shoo-in for their roles in Badhaai Ho and AndhaDhun, respectively.
Raazi directed by Meghna Gulzar is based on Harinder Sikka’s novel Calling Sehmat, Alia essays the titular role of a Kashmiri Muslim, who was married off by her father to a Pakistani Army officer so that she could be the eyes and ears for India in Pakistan.
Also Read: REEL Movie Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt Declared Best Actress for 'Raazi'
Raazi went into Tuesday night’s ceremony leading the nominations, with 12 nods, including Best Director and Best Picture. The film also swept most of the Behind The Scenes awards. While Gulzar won Best Lyrics for Dilbaro, Harshdeep Kaur and Vibha Saraf bagged Best Playback Singer (Female) award for the same song. Nitin Baid took home the trophy for Best Editing.
You can check the complete list of winners here.
What a humble acceptance speech for an outstanding performance, dearest Alia. Couldn’t be prouder to hand over the Best Actor Female Award for Raazi to you! The sweetest too.— Boman Irani (@bomanirani) March 26, 2019
.@aliaa08 #News18ReelMovieAwards@News18India pic.twitter.com/t08jGxVkqU
