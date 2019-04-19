Take the pledge to vote

Alia Bhatt on Working with Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh in Back-to-Back Films

After Gully Boy and Kalank, Alia Bhatt will now star in Ayan Mukherji’s Brahmastra.

News18.com

Updated:April 19, 2019, 4:54 PM IST
Alia Bhatt. (Image: Vogue)
2019 is turning out to be a terrific year for Alia Bhatt, who will have three major releases this year—Gully Boy, Kalank and Brahmastra—all of them opposite men who are currently leading Bollywood from the front.

On getting big releases with the three heartthrobs—Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Ranveer Singh—all within the same year, she told Firstpost, “It is very different with each one of them. Ranveer’s energy is on an another level. We shared a very special bond. It was very new. There was lot of admiration, lot of excitement for both of us. I genuinely love him. He is a gem of a person. I actually feel that Ranveer and I are very similar.”

Talking about her equation with Dhawan, with whom she has worked in four films now, Bhatt said, “Varun is like my right arm. We have a strong connect. I understand what he means even before he says it. We instinctively act together. It is like an unsaid thing. We almost see the imaginary waves going through the two of us.”

On working for the first time with her current boyfriend Kapoor, she said, “With Ranbir, it is a completely different experience because I have always admired him. He is my favourite actor since he made his debut. He will always remain my favourite because he is so honest and effortless."

"When I began to work with him, I was thinking that I will understand his process of acting, but there’s no process. He is like me, he acts in front of the camera, and suddenly off camera, he is seen eating chocolates, or chatting, wanting to know what is the gossip for the day. He is very hard working, so effortless and that is the beauty,” she added.

Currently basking in Kalank’s bumper box-office opening, Bhatt will next be seen in Ayan Mukherji’s Brahmastra.

