English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Alia Bhatt on Working with Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh in Back-to-Back Films
After Gully Boy and Kalank, Alia Bhatt will now star in Ayan Mukherji’s Brahmastra.
Alia Bhatt. (Image: Vogue)
Loading...
2019 is turning out to be a terrific year for Alia Bhatt, who will have three major releases this year—Gully Boy, Kalank and Brahmastra—all of them opposite men who are currently leading Bollywood from the front.
On getting big releases with the three heartthrobs—Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Ranveer Singh—all within the same year, she told Firstpost, “It is very different with each one of them. Ranveer’s energy is on an another level. We shared a very special bond. It was very new. There was lot of admiration, lot of excitement for both of us. I genuinely love him. He is a gem of a person. I actually feel that Ranveer and I are very similar.”
Talking about her equation with Dhawan, with whom she has worked in four films now, Bhatt said, “Varun is like my right arm. We have a strong connect. I understand what he means even before he says it. We instinctively act together. It is like an unsaid thing. We almost see the imaginary waves going through the two of us.”
On working for the first time with her current boyfriend Kapoor, she said, “With Ranbir, it is a completely different experience because I have always admired him. He is my favourite actor since he made his debut. He will always remain my favourite because he is so honest and effortless."
"When I began to work with him, I was thinking that I will understand his process of acting, but there’s no process. He is like me, he acts in front of the camera, and suddenly off camera, he is seen eating chocolates, or chatting, wanting to know what is the gossip for the day. He is very hard working, so effortless and that is the beauty,” she added.
Currently basking in Kalank’s bumper box-office opening, Bhatt will next be seen in Ayan Mukherji’s Brahmastra.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
On getting big releases with the three heartthrobs—Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Ranveer Singh—all within the same year, she told Firstpost, “It is very different with each one of them. Ranveer’s energy is on an another level. We shared a very special bond. It was very new. There was lot of admiration, lot of excitement for both of us. I genuinely love him. He is a gem of a person. I actually feel that Ranveer and I are very similar.”
Talking about her equation with Dhawan, with whom she has worked in four films now, Bhatt said, “Varun is like my right arm. We have a strong connect. I understand what he means even before he says it. We instinctively act together. It is like an unsaid thing. We almost see the imaginary waves going through the two of us.”
On working for the first time with her current boyfriend Kapoor, she said, “With Ranbir, it is a completely different experience because I have always admired him. He is my favourite actor since he made his debut. He will always remain my favourite because he is so honest and effortless."
"When I began to work with him, I was thinking that I will understand his process of acting, but there’s no process. He is like me, he acts in front of the camera, and suddenly off camera, he is seen eating chocolates, or chatting, wanting to know what is the gossip for the day. He is very hard working, so effortless and that is the beauty,” she added.
Currently basking in Kalank’s bumper box-office opening, Bhatt will next be seen in Ayan Mukherji’s Brahmastra.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Live TV
Recommended For You
- IPL 2019 | Dhawan Breaks Into a Jig With Pandya at Kotla
- Sonakshi Sinha, Kriti Sanon, Tara Sutaria Get Their Glam on at Manish Malhotra's Bash
- Malaika Arora Spotted at Hospital Again, Arbaaz Khan Opens Up on Their Divorce
- iPhone 2019 Models to Include Updated Selfie Camera, Triple 12-Megapixel Cameras at the Back
- Amazon and Google Rediscovering Their Friendship is Great For YouTube And Amazon Video
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results