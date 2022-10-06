Alia Bhatt Opens Up About Dividing Parental Duties With Husband Ranbir Kapoor

Actress Alia Bhatt is all set to welcome her first child with her husband Ranbir Kapoor. As per their interviews and interactions, the duo seems to be eagerly waiting to embrace their parenthood journey. And the day is about to arrive soon. The actress revealed her post-pregnancy plan and how she will go on to share her baby’s responsibilities with Ranbir Kapoor.

During an interview with CNBC TV18, Alia was asked how she and Ranbir plan to divide their baby’s responsibilities, and she revealed that the journey of discovery will begin once the baby arrives. She did, however, add that the intention is to share which is the most important.

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/Ghpt7CwogUA” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>

Alia Bhatt also revealed that Ranbir is overjoyed and has already planned their schedule so that they can switch between parental duties and acting without having to worry about anything. She emphasised saying that Ranbir is very happy to share that responsibility with her. In fact, in a recent interview, Ranbir revealed that he has a huge responsibility on his shoulders, and that is to send Alia back to work because the fans will really complain and hold him accountable if he doesn’t do his part as a parent as well.

Alia also explained why her children’s clothing line is called Ed-A-Mamma. Alia named the kidswear brand after her cat Edward and herself as its mamma and explained that she chose the name because it is mostly mothers who shop for their children. When asked if this will be the case for her and Ranbir Kapoor when they have their baby, Alia changed her answer. Alia immediately remarked that what she had said was inappropriate. She noted that it is also rather sexist because she believes that fathers also shop. Even given her situation, she and her spouse have both done a little shopping.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt was recently seen in the much-acclaimed sci-fi action movie Brahmastra: Part-1 Shiva alongside her husband Ranbir Kapoor. The film also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and south actor Nagarjuna. The film was released on September 9, 2022, and has grossed over Rs 300 crores worldwide. The actress will next be seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh.

