English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Alia Bhatt Opens Up About Her Marriage Plans, Says People Have to Wait to See My Wedding
Actress Alia Bhatt has made it clear that her well-wishers have to wait to see her marriage happening whenever it does.
Image Courtesy: Alia Bhatt/ Instagram
Loading...
Actress Alia Bhatt has made it clear that her well-wishers have to wait to see her marriage happening whenever it does.
There were reports that Alia is going to tie knot with actor Ranbir Kapoor in 2019 but the actress says that people have to wait.
"If people are waiting for my wedding then, they have to wait for it. I think climax should be good and there should be a happy ending to it," she said while interacting with media at Lux Golden Rose Awards 2018 on Sunday, here.
Alia and Ranbir sort of made their relationship official when both of them walked together hand-in-hand at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding reception earlier this year. They are also going to be seen together for the first time in "Brahmastra".
Reacting on Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's impending wedding which is going to take place in Jodhpur, Alia said, "I am really happy and excited that PC (Priyanka Chopra) is getting married. I am very excited to see PC and her wedding attire. I am very fond of her and I have lot of warmth and love for her. I hope that she will have a beautiful wedding. I am sure she will make a beautiful bride and she should have a beautiful life."
Alia is often being compared with Kareena Kapoor Khan in terms of their look and acting style and when asked that ow does she take that comparison, she said, "It's a compliment for me but I don't think it's true because I think there is going to be only one Bebo (Kareena Kapoor Khan) and I am very different from her so, I don't think it's fair to draw comparison between us."
"Brahmastra" is written and directed by Ayan Mukherji and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.
It also features Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Divyendu Sharma and Mouni Roy in lead roles.
The first part of "Brahmastra" trilogy is scheduled to release in Christmas 2019.
There were reports that Alia is going to tie knot with actor Ranbir Kapoor in 2019 but the actress says that people have to wait.
"If people are waiting for my wedding then, they have to wait for it. I think climax should be good and there should be a happy ending to it," she said while interacting with media at Lux Golden Rose Awards 2018 on Sunday, here.
Alia and Ranbir sort of made their relationship official when both of them walked together hand-in-hand at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding reception earlier this year. They are also going to be seen together for the first time in "Brahmastra".
Reacting on Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's impending wedding which is going to take place in Jodhpur, Alia said, "I am really happy and excited that PC (Priyanka Chopra) is getting married. I am very excited to see PC and her wedding attire. I am very fond of her and I have lot of warmth and love for her. I hope that she will have a beautiful wedding. I am sure she will make a beautiful bride and she should have a beautiful life."
Alia is often being compared with Kareena Kapoor Khan in terms of their look and acting style and when asked that ow does she take that comparison, she said, "It's a compliment for me but I don't think it's true because I think there is going to be only one Bebo (Kareena Kapoor Khan) and I am very different from her so, I don't think it's fair to draw comparison between us."
"Brahmastra" is written and directed by Ayan Mukherji and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.
It also features Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Divyendu Sharma and Mouni Roy in lead roles.
The first part of "Brahmastra" trilogy is scheduled to release in Christmas 2019.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
-
Thursday 08 November , 2018
Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
Thursday 08 November , 2018 Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
Friday 02 November , 2018 Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Rake News': Trump Says Finland Avoids Wildfires by 'Raking' Forests, Finns Baffled
- Ranveer Singh Hugged and Kissed Deepika Padukone When She Broke Down During Anand Karaj
- Apple Cuts Production Orders For All Three New iPhone Models: Report
- LPG As Good As CNG In Curbing Pollution: Auto LPG Suppliers To PM Narendra Modi
- Mitchell Johnson Says Bans Against Australian Trio Should Stay
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...