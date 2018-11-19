Alia Bhatt Opens Up About Her Marriage Plans, Says People Have to Wait to See My Wedding

Actress Alia Bhatt has made it clear that her well-wishers have to wait to see her marriage happening whenever it does.There were reports that Alia is going to tie knot with actor Ranbir Kapoor in 2019 but the actress says that people have to wait."If people are waiting for my wedding then, they have to wait for it. I think climax should be good and there should be a happy ending to it," she said while interacting with media at Lux Golden Rose Awards 2018 on Sunday, here.Alia and Ranbir sort of made their relationship official when both of them walked together hand-in-hand at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding reception earlier this year. They are also going to be seen together for the first time in "Brahmastra".Reacting on Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's impending wedding which is going to take place in Jodhpur, Alia said, "I am really happy and excited that PC (Priyanka Chopra) is getting married. I am very excited to see PC and her wedding attire. I am very fond of her and I have lot of warmth and love for her. I hope that she will have a beautiful wedding. I am sure she will make a beautiful bride and she should have a beautiful life."Alia is often being compared with Kareena Kapoor Khan in terms of their look and acting style and when asked that ow does she take that comparison, she said, "It's a compliment for me but I don't think it's true because I think there is going to be only one Bebo (Kareena Kapoor Khan) and I am very different from her so, I don't think it's fair to draw comparison between us.""Brahmastra" is written and directed by Ayan Mukherji and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.It also features Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Divyendu Sharma and Mouni Roy in lead roles.The first part of "Brahmastra" trilogy is scheduled to release in Christmas 2019.