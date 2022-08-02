Alia Bhatt Opens Up on Casual Sexism, Says People Think Women Are PMSing if They Are Being Sensitive

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is all set for the release of her upcoming film Darlings, with which she also made her debut as a producer. In a recent promotional event for the film, Alia who plays the role of a domestic abuse survivor opened up about the casual sexism she faced earlier in her life. The actress told Mojo Story that earlier she did not notice a lot of casual sexism directed towards her but now she realizes what it was.

She shared, “I think from time to time I have faced that — casual sexism. Many times I would not notice it. When I think back now because I am so much more aware of it, it just makes so much sense as ‘oh my god that was such a sexist comment, or that I was basically a subject of extreme misogyny at that moment. That’s why now I am so much more sensitive. Sometimes my friends go like ‘what’s wrong with you, why have you become so aggressive?”

She added that people often tell women that they are sensitive because they are PMSing. “But it’s not about that, just random things like ‘don’t be so sensitive, you’re being so sensitive, are you PMSing. To hell with you, I am not being sensitive, and even if I am PMSing so the hell what? You were born because women were PMSing. It gets me so annoying when people say these random things.”

The actress also added that people often make huge deals about things as simple as a woman’s bra. She stated that women are asked to hide their bras. “Why hide it? It’s clothes, you’re flashing your underwear I am not saying anything. It’s not like it has happened with me actively, but there is a certain understanding of how you should hide a lot of things as a woman,” Alia Bhatt added.

Meanwhile, Darlings which also stars Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma, and Roshan Mathew will release on Netflix on August 5.

