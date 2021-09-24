Alia Bhatt Oversees Construction of Her Future Home With Ranbir Kapoor; See Pics

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt recently stepped out of her home to visit her future house with Ranbir Kapoor in Mumbai’s Pali. The actress was seen supervising their under-construction home in the city. Earlier this year, Alia and Ranbir were spotted house-hunting around the city. They landed on a property in Bandra where they will be making their dream bungalow. The house will be named ‘Krishna Raj Bungalow.’ Last month, Alia and Ranbir’s mother, Neetu Kapoor were seen inspecting the construction of the house.

On Friday, Alia was spotted wearing black athleisure and a white mask. She could be seen accompanied by a group of people who are working on the project.

Meanwhile, Alia and Ranbir have been dating for quite a few years now. It has been heavily reported that the couple are planning to get married. In an interview from last year, Ranbir had said that the deal would’ve been “sealed" had the “pandemic not hit our lives". “I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal very soon in my life," he said.

Meanwhile, Alia and Ranbir will be seen together in Brahmastra. The Ayan Mukerji film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here