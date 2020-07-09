MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Alia Bhatt Pens Heartfelt Note For Beau Ranbir Kapoor's Mom Neetu On Birthday: Love You So Much

Alia Bhatt, who is dating Neetu Kapoor's son Ranbir Kapoor, shared a gorgeous picture of the former actress on her Instagram story, alongside a heartfelt caption.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 9, 2020, 8:31 AM IST
Alia Bhatt penned a loving note for Neetu Kapoor on her birthday on Instagram. The 27-year-old star, who is dating Neetu's son Ranbir Kapoor, shared a gorgeous picture of the former actress on her Instagram story, alongside a heartfelt caption.

"Happy Birthday, Neetu Kapoor. You have and always will inspire me every single day. Love you too much," Alia wrote.

neetu

Neetu's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni hosted a family dinner for her. Ranbir and Karan Johar also joined them for the low-key celebration.

Alia, Ranbir and Riddhima have been by Neetu Kapoor's side since the demise of Rishi Kapoor on April 30 this year.

Earlier, Riddhima shared a glimpse of the family get-together as brother Ranbir, Alia Bhatt and her sister Shaheen Bhatt came to meet Neetu. Riddhima shared pictures on Instagram which also showed Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s son Agastya Nanda in attendance. The pictures show the three women: Riddhima, Alia and Shaheen posing for selfies. A particular picture in a collage shows Alia looking excited as she clicks a selfie with Riddhima, Shaheen and Ranbir in the frame. Riddhima captioned the collage of all their pictures, “My comfort zone #familia.”

My comfort zone ❤️ #familia

