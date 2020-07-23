Alia Bhatt Performs to 'Tip Tip Barsa Pani' in Yellow Sari, Watch Video

A throwback behind the scene (BTS) video of Alia Bhatt from her YouTube channel has surfaced on the social media platform. Alia had launched her channel in January, 2019.

In the short clip, Alia dressed in a yellow saree was seen grooving to the hit number Tip Tip Barsa Pani starring Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon.

The track from the film Mohra was sung by Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan. The lyrics were penned by Anand Bakshi.

Back then at the time of announcing her channel, Alia had said, “Something new, something fun, something on YouTube."

In the video, Alia said: “So, I am here today because I am launching my YouTube channel… I have done the Instagram and Twitter world and now I am trying to get onto the YouTube world.”

She further added that the channel is a step to bring herself closer to her fans.

“What you will get to see on my channel is a lot of me just being totally unadulterated, what goes behind the scenes. More like in front of life… good, bad and funny days. Hectic, interesting and simple days.

“As a person I have been super expressive. Somewhere I have become more little bit private after becoming an actor… If you like the idea, then you have to like share and subscribe to the channel and then we will see how it goes.”

Something new, something fun, something on YouTube 🌞📽 https://t.co/rKULIR7zIj — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) June 26, 2019

Alia will next be seen in Sadak 2, directed by her father Mahesh Bhatt. She will also feature in Ayan Mukerji’s sci-fi trilogy Brahmastra. The project also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy and Amitabh Bachchan.