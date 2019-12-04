Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Alia Bhatt Pics Anushka Sharma and Vijay Deverakonda as Most Glamorous Actors of 2019

Alia Bhatt says that Vijay Deverakonda and Anushka Sharma were the most glamorous actor and actress of 2019.

News18.com

Updated:December 4, 2019, 8:17 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Alia Bhatt Pics Anushka Sharma and Vijay Deverakonda as Most Glamorous Actors of 2019
Alia Bhatt says that Vijay Deverakonda and Anushka Sharma were the most glamorous actor and actress of 2019.

Alia Bhatt recently revealed that she thinks Vijay Deverakonda is the most glamorous male actor in the industry. The Raazi actress recently attended a fashion event where she was asked about who are the most glamourous actor and actress of 2019.

"Anushka Sharma...all time favourite and Vijay Deverakonda, he has amazing style," the actress said. Vijay Devarakonda has been making news recently for his suave sense of style whenever he makes public appearances, and hence it is no surprise that even Alia Bhatt is in awe of the actor's style.

It seems like the actors' admiration for each other is mutual. Recently Alia and Vijay were a part of a panel discussion with Film Companion about the 100 greatest performances of the decade. At the event, the Arjun Reddy actor had admitted that he had a crush on Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt. "Without shame, a lot of people on this table have been massive crushes. I've been in love with some of them like these two (Deepika and Alia). She (Deepika) got married but."

After the actor said so, Deepika, who is a friend of the Dear Zindagi actor quipped in to say, "She (Alia) is getting married." To which Alia replied, "Excuse me, why have you made this declaration?" Deepika Padukone then corrected herself and said, "Guys, I made that up. I just wanted to see his (Vijay) reaction."

On the work front, Vijay is currently shooting for Kranti Madhav's World Famous Lover. The romantic film will be reportedly featuring four lead actresses. Alia, on the other hand, will be seen in Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2 with Aditya Roy Kapur, Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt. She will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra with beau Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com