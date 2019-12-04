Alia Bhatt Pics Anushka Sharma and Vijay Deverakonda as Most Glamorous Actors of 2019

Alia Bhatt recently revealed that she thinks Vijay Deverakonda is the most glamorous male actor in the industry. The Raazi actress recently attended a fashion event where she was asked about who are the most glamourous actor and actress of 2019.

"Anushka Sharma...all time favourite and Vijay Deverakonda, he has amazing style," the actress said. Vijay Devarakonda has been making news recently for his suave sense of style whenever he makes public appearances, and hence it is no surprise that even Alia Bhatt is in awe of the actor's style.

It seems like the actors' admiration for each other is mutual. Recently Alia and Vijay were a part of a panel discussion with Film Companion about the 100 greatest performances of the decade. At the event, the Arjun Reddy actor had admitted that he had a crush on Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt. "Without shame, a lot of people on this table have been massive crushes. I've been in love with some of them like these two (Deepika and Alia). She (Deepika) got married but."

After the actor said so, Deepika, who is a friend of the Dear Zindagi actor quipped in to say, "She (Alia) is getting married." To which Alia replied, "Excuse me, why have you made this declaration?" Deepika Padukone then corrected herself and said, "Guys, I made that up. I just wanted to see his (Vijay) reaction."

On the work front, Vijay is currently shooting for Kranti Madhav's World Famous Lover. The romantic film will be reportedly featuring four lead actresses. Alia, on the other hand, will be seen in Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2 with Aditya Roy Kapur, Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt. She will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra with beau Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy.

