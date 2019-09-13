Alia Bhatt Planning Surprise Party for Beau Ranbir's Father Rishi Kapoor at Her Residence?
Now that the Kapoors have moved back home, a grand party was thrown for their welcome by Riddhima and Ranbir Kapoor recently.
Image courtesy: Twitter
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor often make headlines because of their relationship. The couple, who met on the sets of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, has been dating for almost a year now. Alia Bhatt was recently clicked at the Kapoor residence for Rishi Kapoor's welcome party.
For the uninitiated, Rishi and Neetu Kapoor were living in New York for almost a year for the veteran actor's cancer treatment. Now that the Kapoors have moved back home, a grand party was thrown for their welcome by Riddhima and Ranbir Kapoor.
Now, reports have surfaced that Alia Bhatt is also planning a party for Rishi and Neetu Kapoor. According to reports in Mumbai Mirror, this party will be thrown at the Bhatt residence which will give the two families a chance to spend time together. We will have to wait and see when this party will materialise, but it will be interesting to see who all will be invited, whether it will be a grand event or a private celebration.
On the work front, Alia is currently shooting for father Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2 with Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt, and Aditya Roy Kapur. She also has Brahmastra with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. Both these films are slated for 2020 release. Apart from this, she also has Karan Johar's multi-starrer magnum opus Takht, starring Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor. The film will go on floors soon.
Apart from Brahmastra, Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for Karan Malhotra's Shamshera starring Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. He will also be seen in Luv Ranjan's next, also starring Ajay Devgn.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Section 375 Movie Review: Akshay Khanna Shines in the Business of Law and Justice
- Kartik Aaryan Holding an Umbrella for Sara Ali Khan Outside the Gym Reminds Us of NickYanka at Cannes
- SIM Hacking Tool in Use Widely to Spy, Steal Data from Android, iOS Devices Globally
- Delhi Airport Facial Recognition Trial Calls for Establishment of Cybersecurity Laws
- Mi TV Netflix Support to Finally Roll Out on September 2020, Suggests Teaser