Alia Bhatt Planning Surprise Party for Beau Ranbir's Father Rishi Kapoor at Her Residence?

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor often make headlines because of their relationship. The couple, who met on the sets of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, has been dating for almost a year now. Alia Bhatt was recently clicked at the Kapoor residence for Rishi Kapoor's welcome party.

For the uninitiated, Rishi and Neetu Kapoor were living in New York for almost a year for the veteran actor's cancer treatment. Now that the Kapoors have moved back home, a grand party was thrown for their welcome by Riddhima and Ranbir Kapoor.

Now, reports have surfaced that Alia Bhatt is also planning a party for Rishi and Neetu Kapoor. According to reports in Mumbai Mirror, this party will be thrown at the Bhatt residence which will give the two families a chance to spend time together. We will have to wait and see when this party will materialise, but it will be interesting to see who all will be invited, whether it will be a grand event or a private celebration.

On the work front, Alia is currently shooting for father Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2 with Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt, and Aditya Roy Kapur. She also has Brahmastra with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. Both these films are slated for 2020 release. Apart from this, she also has Karan Johar's multi-starrer magnum opus Takht, starring Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor. The film will go on floors soon.

Apart from Brahmastra, Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for Karan Malhotra's Shamshera starring Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. He will also be seen in Luv Ranjan's next, also starring Ajay Devgn.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.