Alia Bhatt Pledges to 'Identify and Amplify Relevant Information' During Covid-19 Crisis

Alia Bhatt and boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor were recently trolled for travelling to Maldives on vacation while the country is suffocating with the second wave of Covid-19. On returning to the country, the actress has now announced that she will be doing her bit to help fellow citizens with their needs. The actress is joining hands with journalist Faye D’Souza to amplify details about COVID-19 resources across the country.

Alia informed about her decision on Instagram with a post that read, “It is a time of great uncertainty. Infrastructure and information are the need of the hour. We are limited in terms of what we can do for infrastructure. But we can do our bit to identify and amplify relevant information. I’m happy to be working along with Faye D’Souza, who is helping us to identify the information and the both of us will amplify in whatever best way we can. We hope this helps. Take care. Stay safe."

In subsequent posts, Alia shared Mumbai BMC numbers for hospital bed and ambulance, and Bengaluru BBMP numbers for Covid helpline. Faye D’Souza regularly shares information about the Covid-19 situation, and many celebs, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, reshare her posts on Instagram.

Alia Bhatt and boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Sunday evening, as the couple returned after vacationing in Maldives. Alia, who is an avid Instagram user and constantly shares photos from her life, did not share pictures from her vacation this time, probably owing to the massive trolling they were subjected to when they left. The actress had recovered from Covid-19 just before they left.

