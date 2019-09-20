Alia Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt Wish 'Pops' Mahesh Happy Birthday

Veteran Bollywood director and father of Alia Bhatt and Pooja, Mahesh Bhatt is celebrating his 71st birthday on Friday, September 20. Actress Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram and shared a throwback picture of her with daddy Mahesh Bhatt. She also posted a monochrome of herself with Mahesh Bhatt and wrote an adorable caption, "Hey pops. It’s been great knowing you for the last 26 years.. you’re a good guy. Probably the best.. also the wisest.. also you’re very funny.. did I tell you I think you’re super talented too? Happy Birthday Daddy .. You amaze me every single day! There is no one like you and I repeat no one I love you."

Film maker and actress Pooja Bhatt also took to her Twitter handle to wish her daddy Mahesh Bhatt on his birthday. Pooja Bhatt shared some unseen pictures of her father and penned an adorable birthday wish.

Pooja Bhatt shared candid and monochrome pictures of Mahesh Bhatt and herself and wrote, "And at 71, life takes you back to where you always belonged. Happy Birthday Pops! To many more journeys within the checkered, searing journey that constitutes your life and existence on planet earth. Honoured to be your deputy on this detour called #Sadak2 Couldn’t ask for more! (heart emoji)"

And at 71,life takes you back to where you always belonged. Happy Birthday Pops! To many more journeys within the checkered,searing journey that constitutes your life and existence on planet earth. Honoured to be your deputy on this detour called #Sadak2 Couldn’t ask for more! pic.twitter.com/3c5IhMp2aR — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) September 20, 2019

Pooja Bhatt also wished Mahesh Bhatt on photo sharing app, Instagram, where she posted picture of the ace director sitting on from the sets of Sadak 2. She captioned the post, "There is no end, there is no beginning, there is only this never ending passionate flow of life!” Mahesh Bhatt #sadak2 #day35 #maheshbhatt #birthdayboy."

Mahesh Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt are currently busy shooting for their upcoming film Sadak 2 starring Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pooja Bhatt and Makarand Deshpande. The film is a sequel to 1991 Sadak.

Sadak 2, which is slated to hit the big screens on July 10, 2020, is reportedly said to showcase Alia exposing a fake guru who runs an ashram.

