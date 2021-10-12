Alia Bhatt Poses in Strapless Blue Bikini in New Pic on Instagram

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt took to Instagram on Tuesday evening to share a hot picture of herself. In the picture, the actress can be seen lying on the ground, posing in a strapless blue bikini. “we are stars wrapped up in skin, the light you are looking for has always been within 💛," the actress wrote alongside the picture. The picture has already crossed 8 lakh likes within an hour of posting on the social media platform.

Earlier, the actress had taken to Instagram to share a lakeside picture with her boyfriend, actor Ranbir Kapoor, along with a heartwarming message on his birthday. In the picture, Alia and Ranbir can be seen facing towards a lake with their back to the camera. The actress can be seen leaning on his shoulders. Alia wore a white tank-top with joggers while Ranbir opted for a T-shirt jeans and a Yankee’s cap. She captioned the picture, “happy birthday my life."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia has a series of projects in the pipeline. Alia finished shooting for Darlings, also co-produced by her. One of her most-anticipated films is SS Rajamouli’s RRR, which will mark Alia’s debut in the South Indian cinema. She will also be seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa. Alia has begun filming for her next Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, co-starring Ranveer Singh. She will also share the screen for the first time with Ranbir in Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy trilogy Brahmastra.

