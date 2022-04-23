Alia Bhatt Poses With Her ‘Cat of Honour’ In Unseen Wedding Picture, Mother-In-Law Neetu Kapoor Reacts

Alia Bhatt is not yet over with her wedding fever. The bride of the year continues to give us a glimpse of her wedding festivities through her social media posts. While we have already been introduced to a lot of her bridesmaids in the wedding pictures, Alia has revealed her real maid of honour and the internet is going completely aww over her.

No one can deny the fact that Alia Bhatt is a cat lover. She owns a cute white cat named Edward. The cute little furbaby was also a part of Alia’s biggest day – her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor. On Saturday, Alia took to her official Instagram account and dropped a series of new pictures from her wedding day. In these latest clicks, Alia can be seen posing with her ‘cat of honour.’ In the first picture posted by the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress, she can be seen holding her cat, Edward in her arms. While Alia adores her furry friend in the frame, Edward surely has her eyes on the camera.

In the next picture, Alia flaunts her diamond wedding ring which looks beautiful on the henna hands. The enormous wedding ring has a large hexagonal diamond on top of the diamond-studded band. In the last photo, Alia poses like a queen in her bridal saree. Her smile is something that we definitely can’t take our eyes off.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Ranbir’s sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, took the moment to shower love on her ‘Bhabhi’. Showering a lot of hearts on Alia’s photos, Riddhima commented, “my most beautiful girl.” Neetu Kapoor also could not keep her eyes away from her beautiful daughter-in-law and commented on Alia’s post with a heart and a heart in eyes emoticon.

Not just this, one of Alia’s closest friends, Anushka Ranjan also took to the comments section and wrote, “Angel Girl” with a white heart. Several other celebrities including Aditi Rao Hydari, VJ Anusha, Nimrat Kaur, Anaita Shroff Adjania, Zoya Akhtar, and Amrita Arora also made Alia feel special with their heartfelt comments.

Alia and Ranbir, who tied the knot on April 14, are currently away from each other due to work priorities. While Alia is shooting in Rajasthan for her next Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, Ranbir is in Himachal Pradesh for the shoot of Animal.

