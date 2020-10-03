Alia Bhatt Posts a Stunning Monochrome Pic in High Heels, Gets Fiery Comment from Shibani Dandekar

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who is known for her effortless and chic looks, posted a monochrome picture on her Instagram and stuns the fans. The actress posed in an off-shoulder crop-top paired with striped pants. She completed her look with high heels and loosely curled hairs. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “tip toe if you want.. but take that step.”

In the picture, she can be seen posing on a staircase with an intense expression. As soon as she shared the picture, her friends and fans showered her with fiery reactions.

Bollywood actress Aditi Rao Hydari left a smiley face emoji in the comment section, while Shibani Dandekar left fire emojis in the comments. The post has garnered more than a million likes in no time.

Alia is quite busy with her projects but she never misses spending time with her beau Ranbir Kapoor. Recently, on Ranbir’s 38 birthday, the actress shared an adorable picture of him in which he can be seen smiling surrounded by cakes. Sharing the picture she wrote, “happy birthday 8️.” For the unversed, number 8 is Ranbir’s lucky number.

Alia also shares a special bond with Kapoors. She is often spotted time with the Kapoor clan in their family functions. Earlier, on Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s birthday also, Alia prepared a fun video with Ranbir to surprise the birthday girl. The actor shared the video on his Instagram and wrote, “Surprise DANCE VIDEO for Riddhima Kapoor Sahni on the occasion of her 40th Birthday.”

The love birds will also be seen together in Brahmastra. The film will also star Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. Alia will also be seen in Dharma Production’s period drama Takht along with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Ranveer Singh. The actress has also Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi in her kitty.