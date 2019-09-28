Alia Bhatt Posts Photo From Kenyan Safari to Wish Boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor on His Birthday

Ranbir Kapoor is celebrating his 37th birthday today and all eyes were on social media to find out how his girlfriend Alia Bhatt wishes him on his big day. The Gully Boy actress dug out a photo from their recent trip to Kenya to post on his birthday. She captioned the image, "happy birthday you" and added a cake emoji.

In the picture posted by Alia, Ranbir is seen wearing a black polo neck T-shirt with his reflective sunglasses hanging from his neck, wearing a hat and holding a binocular in his hand. In the picture, the Brahmastra actor is seeing sporting a stubble. Since being posted, the picture has already received over 2 lakh likes.

Ranbir's 37th birthday celebrations started last night. A small birthday bash was organised with his closest family members and friends in attendance. Along with Ranbir's parents - Neetu Singh and Rishi Kapoor, his ladylove Alia Bhatt and friends from Bollywood including Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Shah Rukh Khan, Ritesh Sidhwani and Zoya Akhtar were seen in attendance.

On the work front, Ranbir is working on Brahmastra where he will share screen space with Alia Bhatt. His other upcoming projects include a film with Luv Ranjan and Yash Raj Films' Shamshera.

