Alia Bhatt Posts Picture of Constitution of India Amid Student Protests
Alia Bhatt posted a message on her Instagram handle which read 'learn from the students'. In another instance, she shared a picture of the Constitution of India in her Instagram stories.
Alia Bhatt
Several Bollywood celebrities posted opinions on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the countrywide tension it has unleashed, which was triggered off after Sunday's protests at Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia University.
Read: Anurag Kashyap Criticises Akshay Kumar for Liking Jamia Millia Islamia Tweet 'By Mistake'
Now, Alia Bhatt has posted an image of the Constitution of India in her Instagram stories. In another instance, she even wrote the message "Learn from students" in her Insta stories. Below is a screenshot from her social media handle.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday likened the police crackdown on students of the Jamia Millia Islamia to the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, reported PTI.
Talking to reporters in Nagpur, he said an "atmosphere of fear" was being created with such actions.
The Delhi-based university virtually turned into a battlefield on Sunday after police entered the campus and also used force, following protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act.
Read: Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal Condemn Police Action Against Jamia Students During Anti-Citizenship Act Protests
(With inputs from PTI)
