Alia Bhatt Posts Picture of Constitution of India Amid Student Protests

Several Bollywood celebrities posted opinions on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the countrywide tension it has unleashed, which was triggered off after Sunday's protests at Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia University.

Now, Alia Bhatt has posted an image of the Constitution of India in her Instagram stories. In another instance, she even wrote the message "Learn from students" in her Insta stories. Below is a screenshot from her social media handle.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday likened the police crackdown on students of the Jamia Millia Islamia to the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, reported PTI.

Talking to reporters in Nagpur, he said an "atmosphere of fear" was being created with such actions.

The Delhi-based university virtually turned into a battlefield on Sunday after police entered the campus and also used force, following protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

(With inputs from PTI)

